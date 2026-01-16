Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Results: Lalit Kolhe Wins After Contesting From Jail, 2 Other Family Members Win

BMC Election Results: Lalit Kolhe Wins After Contesting From Jail, 2 Other Family Members Win

According to early trends, the BJP was leading in the municipal corporations of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Nanded, while the Congress was ahead in Latur.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 02:50 PM (IST)

Jalgaon recorded an unusual political outcome in the ongoing civic body elections in Maharashtra, with three members of a family winning seats in the municipal corporation, including one candidate who contested the polls while lodged in jail.

The results come amid elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, where counting of votes began on Friday following polling held on January 15.

In Jalgaon, a direct contest was witnessed between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the BJP-led Mahayuti. In a notable development, a former mayor of the city was elected despite being in judicial custody. Two other members of his family also secured victories. Lalit Kolhe, Piyush Kolhe, and Sindhu Kolhe were declared elected, officials said.

Piyush Kolhe contested and won from Ward No. 4, while Lalit Kolhe emerged victorious from Ward No. 11. Another family member, Sindhu Kolhe, also won her seat. The father-son duo’s success reportedly led to an emotional response from Sarita Kolhe, a leader of the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The elections, held using electronic voting machines (EVMs), saw 15,931 candidates contesting across the 29 municipal corporations. Counting of votes is currently underway, with results being announced through the day. 

Meanwhile, early trends from the Marathwada region indicated a mixed political picture. According to trends reported by television channels, the BJP was leading in the municipal corporations of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Nanded, while the Congress was ahead in Latur. There was no official confirmation from the State Election Commission at the time of filing this report.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, BJP candidates were leading in 22 of the 115 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in 19 seats. The AIMIM was ahead in 14 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates were leading in 10 seats. The NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was ahead in two seats.

In Jalna, Maharashtra’s newest municipal corporation, the BJP was leading in 19 of the 65 seats, while the Congress was ahead in three seats. In Latur, the Congress was leading in 30 of the 70 seats, followed by the BJP in 17, with Independents ahead in five seats.

In Parbhani, Shiv Sena (UBT) was leading in 23 of the 65 seats, while in Nanded, the BJP was ahead in 20 of the 81 seats, according to early trends.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
BMC Elections 2026
