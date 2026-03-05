His tenure has been marked by frequent tensions and clashes with the ruling DMK government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. Disagreements have arisen over legislative matters, governance, and public remarks.
RN Ravi Heads To Bengal After Standoff-Filled Tenure In Tamil Nadu
The move sparked protests from ruling party members and led the Assembly to pass a resolution stating that only the officially approved version of the speech would be recorded.
The resignation of West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose has triggered a political debate after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding the development and the process followed in appointing his successor.
In a post on social media, Banerjee said she was “shocked and deeply concerned” by the sudden resignation of Bose, adding that the reasons behind the move were not known to her. She also claimed that the Union Home Minister informed her that R. N. Ravi would be appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, but alleged that she was not consulted in line with established convention.
Banerjee further suggested that the development raised broader concerns about Centre–state relations, saying such actions “undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India” and strike at the foundation of the country’s federal structure.
RN Ravi Set To Take Charge In Bengal
Banerjee’s remarks have brought renewed attention to R. N. Ravi, who is expected to take over as the Governor of West Bengal following Bose’s resignation.
Ravi’s tenure as Governor of Tamil Nadu has been marked by repeated tensions with the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. Since assuming office, Ravi and the DMK administration have clashed on several issues related to governance, legislative functioning and public remarks.
These disagreements have often played out in the public domain, drawing national attention to the relationship between Governors and opposition-ruled state governments.
Assembly Address Row
One of the most visible flashpoints during Ravi’s tenure in Tamil Nadu came during his address to the state Assembly, when he skipped portions of the speech prepared by the DMK government.
The move sparked protests from ruling party members and led the Assembly to pass a resolution stating that only the officially approved version of the speech would be recorded. The episode deepened tensions between Raj Bhavan and the state government.
The DMK accused the Governor of deviating from constitutional conventions, while the incident added to an already strained relationship between the two sides.
Continuing Political Tensions
The standoff between Ravi and the DMK leadership has also been shaped by public exchanges over political and governance issues. Several remarks by the Governor have drawn criticism from the state government and ruling party leaders.
Senior DMK leaders have argued that the Governor should remain within constitutional limits and avoid political commentary, keeping the Governor–government relationship in Tamil Nadu under continuous scrutiny.
With Ravi now expected to move to West Bengal, Banerjee’s remarks have once again drawn attention to the wider national debate over the role and powers of Governors in India’s federal structure.
Related Video
Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Frequently Asked Questions
What has characterized R. N. Ravi's tenure as Governor of Tamil Nadu?
What was the 'Assembly Address Row'?
Governor R. N. Ravi skipped parts of the speech prepared by the DMK government during an address to the state Assembly. This led to protests and a resolution to record only the official version.
How have public exchanges affected the Governor-government relationship in Tamil Nadu?
Public remarks by Governor Ravi on political and governance issues have drawn criticism from the DMK leadership. DMK leaders argue the Governor should avoid entering the political arena.
What federalism concerns did Mamata Banerjee raise?
Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over R. N. Ravi's appointment as Governor of West Bengal, stating she was not consulted. She believes such unilateral decisions undermine the Constitution and federal structure.