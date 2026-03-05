RN Ravi Heads To Bengal After Standoff-Filled Tenure In Tamil Nadu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The resignation of West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose has triggered a political debate after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding the development and the process followed in appointing his successor.

In a post on social media, Banerjee said she was “shocked and deeply concerned” by the sudden resignation of Bose, adding that the reasons behind the move were not known to her. She also claimed that the Union Home Minister informed her that R. N. Ravi would be appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, but alleged that she was not consulted in line with established convention.

Banerjee further suggested that the development raised broader concerns about Centre–state relations, saying such actions “undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India” and strike at the foundation of the country’s federal structure.

RN Ravi Set To Take Charge In Bengal

Banerjee’s remarks have brought renewed attention to R. N. Ravi, who is expected to take over as the Governor of West Bengal following Bose’s resignation.

Ravi’s tenure as Governor of Tamil Nadu has been marked by repeated tensions with the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. Since assuming office, Ravi and the DMK administration have clashed on several issues related to governance, legislative functioning and public remarks.

These disagreements have often played out in the public domain, drawing national attention to the relationship between Governors and opposition-ruled state governments.

Assembly Address Row

One of the most visible flashpoints during Ravi’s tenure in Tamil Nadu came during his address to the state Assembly, when he skipped portions of the speech prepared by the DMK government.

The move sparked protests from ruling party members and led the Assembly to pass a resolution stating that only the officially approved version of the speech would be recorded. The episode deepened tensions between Raj Bhavan and the state government.

The DMK accused the Governor of deviating from constitutional conventions, while the incident added to an already strained relationship between the two sides.

Continuing Political Tensions

The standoff between Ravi and the DMK leadership has also been shaped by public exchanges over political and governance issues. Several remarks by the Governor have drawn criticism from the state government and ruling party leaders.

Senior DMK leaders have argued that the Governor should remain within constitutional limits and avoid political commentary, keeping the Governor–government relationship in Tamil Nadu under continuous scrutiny.

With Ravi now expected to move to West Bengal, Banerjee’s remarks have once again drawn attention to the wider national debate over the role and powers of Governors in India’s federal structure.