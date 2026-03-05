Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsRN Ravi Heads To Bengal After Standoff-Filled Tenure In Tamil Nadu

RN Ravi Heads To Bengal After Standoff-Filled Tenure In Tamil Nadu

The move sparked protests from ruling party members and led the Assembly to pass a resolution stating that only the officially approved version of the speech would be recorded.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 09:59 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The resignation of West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose has triggered a political debate after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding the development and the process followed in appointing his successor.

In a post on social media, Banerjee said she was “shocked and deeply concerned” by the sudden resignation of Bose, adding that the reasons behind the move were not known to her. She also claimed that the Union Home Minister informed her that R. N. Ravi would be appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, but alleged that she was not consulted in line with established convention.

Banerjee further suggested that the development raised broader concerns about Centre–state relations, saying such actions “undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India” and strike at the foundation of the country’s federal structure.

RN Ravi Set To Take Charge In Bengal

Banerjee’s remarks have brought renewed attention to R. N. Ravi, who is expected to take over as the Governor of West Bengal following Bose’s resignation.

Ravi’s tenure as Governor of Tamil Nadu has been marked by repeated tensions with the state’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. Since assuming office, Ravi and the DMK administration have clashed on several issues related to governance, legislative functioning and public remarks.

These disagreements have often played out in the public domain, drawing national attention to the relationship between Governors and opposition-ruled state governments.

Assembly Address Row

One of the most visible flashpoints during Ravi’s tenure in Tamil Nadu came during his address to the state Assembly, when he skipped portions of the speech prepared by the DMK government.

The move sparked protests from ruling party members and led the Assembly to pass a resolution stating that only the officially approved version of the speech would be recorded. The episode deepened tensions between Raj Bhavan and the state government.

The DMK accused the Governor of deviating from constitutional conventions, while the incident added to an already strained relationship between the two sides.

Continuing Political Tensions

The standoff between Ravi and the DMK leadership has also been shaped by public exchanges over political and governance issues. Several remarks by the Governor have drawn criticism from the state government and ruling party leaders.

Senior DMK leaders have argued that the Governor should remain within constitutional limits and avoid political commentary, keeping the Governor–government relationship in Tamil Nadu under continuous scrutiny.

With Ravi now expected to move to West Bengal, Banerjee’s remarks have once again drawn attention to the wider national debate over the role and powers of Governors in India’s federal structure.

Related Video

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar

Frequently Asked Questions

What has characterized R. N. Ravi's tenure as Governor of Tamil Nadu?

His tenure has been marked by frequent tensions and clashes with the ruling DMK government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. Disagreements have arisen over legislative matters, governance, and public remarks.

What was the 'Assembly Address Row'?

Governor R. N. Ravi skipped parts of the speech prepared by the DMK government during an address to the state Assembly. This led to protests and a resolution to record only the official version.

How have public exchanges affected the Governor-government relationship in Tamil Nadu?

Public remarks by Governor Ravi on political and governance issues have drawn criticism from the DMK leadership. DMK leaders argue the Governor should avoid entering the political arena.

What federalism concerns did Mamata Banerjee raise?

Mamata Banerjee expressed concern over R. N. Ravi's appointment as Governor of West Bengal, stating she was not consulted. She believes such unilateral decisions undermine the Constitution and federal structure.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Governor RN Ravi DMK Tamil NAdu Standoff-Filled Tenure
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
RN Ravi Heads To Bengal After Standoff-Filled Tenure In Tamil Nadu
RN Ravi Heads To Bengal After Standoff-Filled Tenure In Tamil Nadu
News
India Responded To Distress Call From IRIS Dena, Launched Search Operation: Navy
India Responded To Distress Call From IRIS Dena, Launched Search Operation: Navy
News
Ahead of Polls, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Steps Down
Ahead of Polls, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Steps Down
World
Sri Lanka Tries To Safeguard Second Iranian Ship After US Attack Kills 80+ Sailors
Sri Lanka Tries To Safeguard Second Iranian Ship After US Attack Kills 80+ Sailors
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget