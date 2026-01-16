Maharashtra Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Voting across 29 municipal corporations was held in Maharashtra on Thursday, with 3.48 crore eligible voters decided the fate of 15,931 candidates. The political spotlight is firmly on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-India’s richest civic body with an annual budget of over Rs 74,400 crore-where 1,700 candidates are contesting 227 seats after a four-year delay. In Mumbai, the contest has sharpened into a high-stakes battle between the reunited Thackeray brothers and the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance, turning the civic polls into a prestige referendum.

BMC In focus

In the state capital, voting was held across 227 wards, with 1,03,44,315 citizens eligible to vote in the BMC polls. The electorate includes 55,16,707 male voters, 48,26,509 female voters, and 1,099 other voters, officials said. Adding to the buzz around polling day, several celebrities -including John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and musician Vishal Dadlani-were seen casting their votes in Mumbai.

The city’s municipal elections have also become a litmus test of brand Thackeray. Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, who have reunited in the backdrop of the civic contest after two decades, are seeking to reclaim ground once firmly held by the undivided Shiv Sena. For them, the local body polls are closely tied to political legacy and relevance in the state’s most influential urban centre.

Tight contest Beyond Mumbai

Outside Mumbai, voting was also held in 29 major civic bodies including Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, Thane, Kalyan, Virar where intense multi-cornered contests are expected to throw up shifting alliances and unpredictable ward-level outcomes. With urban issues such as infrastructure, cost of living, services and governance in focus, the municipal elections are being closely watched for early signals ahead of the next big electoral battles.

EC Vs MVA

Uddhav Thackeray has also raised the political temperature, alleging bias by the election machinery and demanding the suspension of State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, claiming he is openly siding with the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

The counting of votes will take place on January 16, with results expected to offer not just civic verdicts, but a clearer picture of where Maharashtra’s urban political mood is headed.