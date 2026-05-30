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HomeNewsIndia'He'll Play A Long Innings': Astrologer Predicts Extended Run For DK Shivakumar As Karnataka CM

'He'll Play A Long Innings': Astrologer Predicts Extended Run For DK Shivakumar As Karnataka CM

Amid intense speculation over Karnataka’s next chief minister, astrologer Dwarakanath Guruji has forecast a long innings for D. K. Shivakumar, who is widely expected to replace Siddaramaiah.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 May 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Astrologer predicts long tenure for D.K. Shivakumar as Karnataka CM.
  • Three potential dates suggested for Shivakumar's oath-taking ceremony.
  • Congress Legislature Party to elect new leader Saturday evening.
  • Shivakumar expected to govern Karnataka beyond the current term.

Bengaluru, May 30 (PTI) A prominent astrologer has predicted a long tenure for Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar at the helm of the state administration.

His prediction assumes significance as Shivakumar is widely expected to be elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka.

Astrologer Dwarakanath Guruji has given three dates for Shivakumar, the Kanakapura MLA, to take charge as the new CM.

"I have given him some three dates. I mean, Sunday (May 31), June 5 and June 6," Guruji told PTI Videos.

He also said that Shivakumar would return to power after the 2028 Assembly elections.

Top Congress leaders have been engaged in hectic deliberations over the new government formation in Karnataka after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot formally accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and dissolved the Cabinet.

The CLP in Karnataka will meet on Saturday at 4 pm in the conference hall in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, to elect their new leader in the state.

Asserting that Shivakumar will have a long stint as chief minister, the astrologer said the former would get the backing of the Congress high command.

"He is not a one-day chief minister or one-time CM. He will play a long innings. His horoscope is very good. He will be there for Karnataka for a longer period of time," the astrologer said.

He was also optimistic that the state would become healthy and wealthy under Shivakumar’s rule since he has a lot of vision for the state.

Regarding the prospects of winning the 2028 Assembly election, Guruji said, "Undoubtedly, he (Shivakumar) has to win the next election. Then only he is the real chief minister. Now, only he is loaded with responsibilities".

"Discharge the responsibilities now and enjoy the chief ministership in the next term," he added. PTI GMS KH ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Karnataka Politics: Siddaramaiah Resigns as Karnataka CM Amid Leadership Transition

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the astrological prediction for D.K. Shivakumar's tenure as Chief Minister?

An astrologer predicts a long tenure for D.K. Shivakumar as Chief Minister, suggesting he will play a long innings and be in power for a considerable period.

When did the astrologer suggest D.K. Shivakumar could take charge as Chief Minister?

The astrologer provided three potential dates for D.K. Shivakumar to assume the Chief Minister's role: Sunday, May 31, June 5, and June 6.

What does the astrologer predict for D.K. Shivakumar's prospects in the 2028 Assembly elections?

The astrologer is optimistic that D.K. Shivakumar will win the 2028 Assembly elections, stating it is necessary for him to be the 'real' Chief Minister.

What is the astrologer's outlook on Karnataka's future under D.K. Shivakumar's leadership?

The astrologer is optimistic about Karnataka's future, believing the state will become healthy and wealthy under D.K. Shivakumar's rule due to his vision.

Published at : 30 May 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Politics Karnataka CM Shivakumar SIddaramaiah
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