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HomeCitiesKolkata Municipal Corporation's TMC Councillor Arrested For 'Molesting' Woman

Kolkata Municipal Corporation's TMC Councillor Arrested For 'Molesting' Woman

Biswajit Mondal, the councillor of Ward No 114, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the woman from the Purba Putiary area at Regent Park police station on June.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:52 PM (IST)

Kolkata: A TMC councillor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was arrested on charges of assaulting and molesting a woman in the metropolis, police said on Thursday.

Biswajit Mondal, the councillor of Ward No 114, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the woman from the Purba Putiary area at Regent Park police station on June 1, a senior officer said.

According to the complaint, Mondal had allegedly assaulted and molested the woman near a school in March, 2024, he said.

"A case has been registered against Mondal. The allegations include assault, molestation, criminal intimidation and use of abusive language. An investigation is underway," the officer said.

The woman also alleged that after the change of government in West Bengal last month, the councillor verbally abused her and threatened her with dire consequences.

Mondal's arrest comes amid action against several leaders and elected representatives of the Trinamool Congress across the state after the assembly elections.

Over the past few weeks, a number of KMC councillors have been arrested on allegations ranging from extortion and intimidation to corruption.

On June 2, councillors Arijit Das Thakur of Ward No 106 and Sachin Singh of Ward No 36 were arrested in connection with alleged extortion. A day later, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, councillor of Ward No 2, was apprehended on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.

TMC councillor Sudip Polley, who represents Ward No 123, was also arrested on May 23 in an alleged extortion case. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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WEst Bengal TMC Councillor Biswajit Mondal
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