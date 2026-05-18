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HomeNewsPM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Norway PM Ahead Of India-Nordic Summit

PM Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With Norway PM Ahead Of India-Nordic Summit

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Oslo for the India-Nordic Summit and bilateral talks with Norway PM Jonas Gahr Støre amid a warm diaspora welcome.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 May 2026 04:25 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Oslo on Monday to attend the third India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. PM Modi was received at the airport by his Norwegian counterpart and later welcomed by members of the Indian community in the Norwegian capital. PM later held a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister. The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to deepen cooperation in areas including clean energy, maritime partnerships, climate initiatives and economic ties.

Warm Welcome In Oslo

Prime Minister Modi received a warm reception from the Indian diaspora shortly after arriving in Oslo. Members of the community gathered to greet him outside his hotel, where children also performed a traditional dance presentation in his honour.

Visuals from the event showed the Prime Minister interacting with members of the Indian community and appreciating the cultural performance by young participants. The visit marks another key diplomatic engagement in Modi’s outreach to European nations and strategic partners.

Also Read: India, Sweden Agree To Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership As PM Modi Holds Talks With Ulf Kristersson

Focus On Nordic Partnership

The third India-Nordic Summit is scheduled to take place in Oslo on Tuesday. Alongside Norway, leaders from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden will participate in the summit-level discussions with India.

The India-Nordic format is aimed at boosting collaboration in sectors such as sustainability, renewable energy, digital innovation and emerging technologies. The summit is also expected to focus on global challenges, including geopolitical tensions, climate change and supply chain resilience.

India has increasingly strengthened ties with Nordic countries in recent years, particularly in green transition technologies and investment partnerships. Officials said the summit would provide an opportunity to further expand cooperation between India and the Nordic region across strategic and economic sectors.

Also Read: PM Modi Receives Sweden’s Highest Honour, Royal Order Of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross

Before You Go

Breaking: PM Modi Arrives in Norway, Receives Grand Welcome from Indian Community in Oslo

Input By : ANI

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
India-Nordic Summit PM In Noway PM Modi PM Jonas Gahr Støre
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