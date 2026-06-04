China Imposes Travel Ban On Four New Zealand MPs After Taiwan Visit, Sparking Diplomatic Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China banned four New Zealand MPs for Taiwan visit.

New Zealand expressed concern, defending long-standing parliamentary visits.

Sanctioned lawmaker called ban

A fresh diplomatic dispute has emerged between China and New Zealand after Beijing announced travel bans on four New Zealand lawmakers who recently visited Taiwan. The move marks the first time Chinese authorities have imposed such restrictions on New Zealand parliamentarians over a trip to the self-governed island, escalating tensions over Taiwan-related engagements.

The four MPs, Maureen Pugh, David Wilson, Laura McClure and Duncan Webb, were part of a cross-party delegation that traveled to Taiwan in May and held meetings with senior officials, including Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim.

Beijing Says Visit Violated One China Principle

China's embassy in Wellington accused the lawmakers of disregarding repeated warnings against traveling to Taiwan and claimed their actions interfered in China's internal affairs.

Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory and strongly opposes official interactions between foreign politicians and Taiwanese leaders.

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New Zealand Pushes Back Against Travel Ban

The New Zealand government reacted cautiously but expressed concern over the decision. Foreign Minister Winston Peters said he was surprised by Beijing's move and noted that parliamentary visits to Taiwan have been taking place for decades without triggering similar restrictions.

A spokesperson for New Zealand's foreign ministry told the BBC: “New Zealand MPs have visited Taiwan for decades and such visits are not inconsistent with New Zealand’s One China policy.”

Peters has instructed diplomatic officials in both Wellington and Beijing to raise the issue with Chinese authorities and seek clarification.

Lawmaker Calls Move ‘Foreign Interference’

Among the sanctioned lawmakers, Laura McClure strongly criticized Beijing's decision, describing it as an attempt to influence democratic freedoms.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, she said the ban was “a type of foreign interference” and rejected suggestions that she should regret participating in the delegation.

McClure stated that lawmakers “have the right to travel freely around the globe. That is part of living in a free democracy.”

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Taiwan Remains Flashpoint In China-New Zealand Relations

New Zealand established diplomatic relations with China in 1972 and formally adheres to the One China policy, recognizing Beijing as China's sole legitimate government. At the same time, Wellington maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan through economic, cultural and parliamentary exchanges.

The latest controversy follows previous friction over Taiwan-related engagements. In 2025, New Zealand lawmakers met Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te during a visit to Taipei, prompting criticism from Beijing. Chinese officials also objected last year when New Zealand MPs attended an event hosted by Taiwan's representative office in Wellington.

Taiwan has repeatedly accused China of attempting to limit its international engagement and pressure foreign governments over interactions with Taiwanese officials.