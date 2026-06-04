Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldChina Imposes Travel Ban On Four New Zealand MPs After Taiwan Visit, Sparking Diplomatic Row

China Imposes Travel Ban On Four New Zealand MPs After Taiwan Visit, Sparking Diplomatic Row

China has barred four New Zealand MPs after their Taiwan visit, prompting concern in Wellington and escalating tensions over Beijing's policy.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • China banned four New Zealand MPs for Taiwan visit.
  • New Zealand expressed concern, defending long-standing parliamentary visits.
  • Sanctioned lawmaker called ban

A fresh diplomatic dispute has emerged between China and New Zealand after Beijing announced travel bans on four New Zealand lawmakers who recently visited Taiwan. The move marks the first time Chinese authorities have imposed such restrictions on New Zealand parliamentarians over a trip to the self-governed island, escalating tensions over Taiwan-related engagements.

The four MPs, Maureen Pugh, David Wilson, Laura McClure and Duncan Webb, were part of a cross-party delegation that traveled to Taiwan in May and held meetings with senior officials, including Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim.

Beijing Says Visit Violated One China Principle

China's embassy in Wellington accused the lawmakers of disregarding repeated warnings against traveling to Taiwan and claimed their actions interfered in China's internal affairs.

Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory and strongly opposes official interactions between foreign politicians and Taiwanese leaders.

ALSO READ: Israel, Lebanon Agree Ceasefire Plan Amid Push For Wider Deal To End Iran Conflict

New Zealand Pushes Back Against Travel Ban

The New Zealand government reacted cautiously but expressed concern over the decision. Foreign Minister Winston Peters said he was surprised by Beijing's move and noted that parliamentary visits to Taiwan have been taking place for decades without triggering similar restrictions.

A spokesperson for New Zealand's foreign ministry told the BBC: “New Zealand MPs have visited Taiwan for decades and such visits are not inconsistent with New Zealand’s One China policy.”

Peters has instructed diplomatic officials in both Wellington and Beijing to raise the issue with Chinese authorities and seek clarification.

Lawmaker Calls Move ‘Foreign Interference’

Among the sanctioned lawmakers, Laura McClure strongly criticized Beijing's decision, describing it as an attempt to influence democratic freedoms.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, she said the ban was “a type of foreign interference” and rejected suggestions that she should regret participating in the delegation.

McClure stated that lawmakers “have the right to travel freely around the globe. That is part of living in a free democracy.”

ALSO READ: Delhi Hotel Fire Wipes Out Gurugram Family Who Had Stayed Back To Care For Ailing Father

Taiwan Remains Flashpoint In China-New Zealand Relations

New Zealand established diplomatic relations with China in 1972 and formally adheres to the One China policy, recognizing Beijing as China's sole legitimate government. At the same time, Wellington maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan through economic, cultural and parliamentary exchanges.

The latest controversy follows previous friction over Taiwan-related engagements. In 2025, New Zealand lawmakers met Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te during a visit to Taipei, prompting criticism from Beijing. Chinese officials also objected last year when New Zealand MPs attended an event hosted by Taiwan's representative office in Wellington.

Taiwan has repeatedly accused China of attempting to limit its international engagement and pressure foreign governments over interactions with Taiwanese officials.

Before You Go

EXCLUSIVE: Hotel Owner Arrested After Deadly Delhi Fire; Probe Reveals Major Safety Violations

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did China impose travel bans on New Zealand lawmakers?

China imposed the bans because it views the lawmakers' visit to Taiwan as a violation of the One China principle and interference in its internal affairs. Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory.

Which New Zealand lawmakers were affected by China's travel ban?

The travel ban affects Maureen Pugh, David Wilson, Laura McClure, and Duncan Webb. They were part of a cross-party delegation that visited Taiwan in May.

How did New Zealand's government react to the travel ban?

New Zealand's Foreign Minister expressed surprise and concern, stating parliamentary visits to Taiwan are consistent with its One China policy. Officials have been instructed to seek clarification from Beijing.

How did the sanctioned lawmakers respond to China's decision?

Lawmaker Laura McClure called the ban

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Jun 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
New Zealand China China New Zealand Relations
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
China Imposes Travel Ban On Four New Zealand MPs After Taiwan Visit, Sparking Diplomatic Row
China Imposes Travel Ban On Four New Zealand MPs After Taiwan Visit, Sparking Diplomatic Row
World
‘Don’t View Ties Through Pakistan Prism’: Turkey Seeks Better Relations With India Amid Diplomatic Strain
‘Don’t View Ties Through Pakistan Prism’: Turkey Seeks Better Relations With India Amid Diplomatic Strain
World
Won't Resume Full-Scale Iran War Unless US Troops Are Killed: Trump Tells Aides | Report
Won't Resume Full-Scale Iran War Unless US Troops Are Killed: Trump Tells Aides | Report
World
Kuwait Releases CCTV Evidence Of Deadly Airport Missile Strike; Indian Killed, 63 Injured: VIDEO
Kuwait Releases CCTV Evidence Of Deadly Airport Missile Strike; Indian Killed, 63 Injured: VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Hotel Owner Arrested After Deadly Delhi Fire; Probe Reveals Major Safety Violations
TRAGEDY IN DELHI: Eight Members of Visiting Family Killed in Deadly Hotel Fire, Questions Mount
BREAKING: Five Dead, Several Critical After Massive ICU Fire at Muzaffarpur Private Hospital
ALERT: Twin Fire Disasters in Delhi Hotel and Muzaffarpur Hospital Raise Safety Concerns
BREAKING: Muzaffarpur ICU Fire Tragedy Leaves Patients Dead, Massive Rescue Effort Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget