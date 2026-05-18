No Fuel Dry-Out, No Supply Crisis: Govt Says India Has Enough Crude, LPG, And Gas Stocks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government assures no immediate fuel disruption despite West Asia conflict.

Refineries operate normally with adequate crude oil and LPG inventories.

India continues buying Russian oil based on commercial viability.

As global energy markets remain on edge due to the prolonged West Asia conflict, the Indian government is attempting to reassure consumers and industries that the country is not facing any immediate fuel supply disruption.

Even as crude oil prices remain elevated and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue, the Centre says India’s refineries are functioning normally and inventories of crude oil, LPG and natural gas remain adequate.

Govt Says Fuel Supplies Remain Stable

Addressing a media briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government is closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation but stressed that there is no shortage in official fuel supplies.

“It has been more than two-and-a-half months since the West Asia crisis began, and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is still not normal. As a result, there has been a sharp rise in the prices of crude oil, natural gas, and LPG in the international market,” Sharma said.

VIDEO | West Asia crisis: Addressing a presser, Ministry of Petroleum Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma says,



"It has been more than two-and-a-half months since the West Asia crisis began, and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is still not normal. As a result, there has been a… pic.twitter.com/cXg0nJcFvL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2026

She added that while India’s imports of crude oil, LPG and natural gas have been impacted by rising global prices and shipping concerns, refinery operations inside the country continue without disruption.

“However, our refineries are operating normally, and we have sufficient crude inventories,” she said.

Also Read: Why BSE Could Soon Join India’s Elite Nifty 50 Club While Wipro Drops Out

India Continues Buying Russian Oil

The government also indicated that India will continue purchasing Russian crude oil despite recent changes in the US sanctions waiver framework.

Sharma said India’s energy purchases are guided primarily by commercial viability and supply availability.

“Regarding the American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasise that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier, before waiver also, during waiver also, and now also,” she said.

Her remarks come after the Trump administration recently allowed a sanctions waiver linked to Russian seaborne oil to lapse, triggering fresh uncertainty in global oil markets.

Despite that, the government signalled there would be no immediate change in India’s energy sourcing strategy.

“It is basically the commercial sense which should be there for us to purchase,” Sharma said.

‘No Shortage of Crude’

The Centre also sought to calm fears over a possible fuel dry-out or supply crunch.

“There is no shortage of crude. Enough crude has been tied up repeatedly and this, whatever waiver or no waiver, it will not affect,” Sharma said.

Officials indicated that India has already secured sufficient supplies and that the country’s energy ecosystem remains operational despite turbulence in global markets.

The comments come amid rising consumer anxiety over fuel availability after petrol, diesel and CNG prices were increased across India in recent weeks.

Also Read: Gold Silver Rate Today (May 18): Prices Slip Across Major Cities; Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More