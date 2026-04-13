Watch: Kasauli Heritage Market Ravaged By Fire, Multiple Shops Gutted

A devastating fire broke out in the heritage market of Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, in the early hours of Monday, April 13, 2026, resulting in the destruction of several local establishments.

Preliminary investigations and eyewitness accounts suggest the blaze was reportedly triggered by a blast in an LPG cylinder in one of the shops. The situation escalated rapidly as multiple cylinders reportedly exploded in sequence, intensifying the inferno.

The fire primarily gutted the heritage market, with three restaurants and a chemist shop suffering significant structural damage and loss of stock.

The fire started around 4:30 AM. Massive plumes of black smoke were visible from a distance, and the flames remained uncontrolled well past 7:00 AM as emergency teams battled the blaze.

Heritage market in Kasauli gutted by fire. pic.twitter.com/x3VfvuV22c — Shivam Sharma (@Shivam_Sharma33) April 13, 2026

Emergency Response

Fire tenders were dispatched from nearby Parwanoo and other surrounding areas. Local traders also rushed to the scene to salvage their belongings, though many reported a frustrating delay in the arrival of fire engines.

Along with the fire department, a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) from the Army and local police were deployed to manage the perimeter and assist in dousing the flames.

While the exact financial loss is still being assessed, the incident has caused immense distress among the local trading community in this popular tourist town. No casualties have been reported as of the latest updates.

Why is Kasauli Heritage Market famous?

The Kasauli Heritage Market, also known as the Lower Mall, is a historic gem famous for its quaint colonial charm and cobblestone paths. Established during the British era, it serves as the vibrant heart of this Himachal hill station, offering a blend of traditional craftsmanship and local flavors.

Visitors flock here for its iconic wooden handicrafts, hand-knitted woolens, and signature fruit wines made from locally sourced apricots and plums. Beyond shopping, the market is a culinary landmark, celebrated for its legendary "bun samosas" and cozy cafes. Its pedestrian-friendly, nostalgic atmosphere makes it an essential stop for anyone seeking an authentic Himalayan experience.