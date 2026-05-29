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HomeNewsIndiaChild Marriage Persists In India Despite Laws, West Bengal Reports Highest Rate: Govt Data

Child Marriage Persists In India Despite Laws, West Bengal Reports Highest Rate: Govt Data

New government data shows child marriage continues in several Indian states, with West Bengal recording the country’s highest rate.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Child marriage persists nationwide, despite laws and awareness campaigns.
  • West Bengal leads states with 6.3% of underage marriages.
  • Southern states show lower rates; Kerala and Delhi are best.
  • Rural areas see higher rates; urban West Bengal is an anomaly.

Despite stricter laws, awareness drives, and growing conversations around girls’ education, child marriage continues to affect thousands of young girls across India. Fresh data released in the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2024 by the Registrar General of India (RGI) reveals that underage marriages still remain a serious social concern in multiple states, particularly in eastern and central India.

The report paints a mixed picture, while several states have made notable progress in reducing child marriages, others continue to report worrying numbers, highlighting the deep-rooted social and economic challenges that still persist.

According to the national data, 2.1% of all married women in India in 2024 were married before turning 18. In addition, 24.5% of women got married between the ages of 18 and 20. Only 73.5% of women were married at the age of 21 or above.

The findings indicate that nearly one out of every four women in the country is still getting married before reaching the age of 21.

West Bengal Tops List Of Underage Marriages

Among all states, West Bengal recorded the highest rate of marriages involving girls below 18 years of age. The report stated that 6.3% of married women in the state had been married as minors.

Jharkhand ranked second with a child marriage rate of 4.9%, while Chhattisgarh reported 2.9%.

The issue remains a concern in several other states as well. Assam recorded an underage marriage rate of 2.8%, while Bihar and Odisha each stood at 2.6%. Rajasthan, historically associated with child marriage practices, reported a rate of 2.4%, still above the national average.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh were found to be exactly at the national average of 2.1%.

Southern States Show Better Progress

The report suggested comparatively better outcomes in many southern states. Telangana recorded a child marriage rate of 1.8%, while Andhra Pradesh stood at 1.7%. Uttar Pradesh reported 1.6%, followed by Uttarakhand at 1.5%.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the figure dropped further to 1.2%, while Maharashtra recorded 1%.

Some states performed significantly better than the national average. Punjab reported a rate of 0.9%, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu each stood at 0.8%. Haryana recorded 0.7%, and Himachal Pradesh emerged among the best-performing states with just 0.4%.

The report’s most encouraging findings came from Kerala and Delhi. Kerala reported a near-zero child marriage rate of 0.04%, one of the lowest in the country. Delhi recorded zero reported cases during the survey period.

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Rural India Continues To Face Bigger Challenge

The data also highlighted a sharp divide between rural and urban India. In rural areas, the average rate of child marriage stood at 2.4%, more than double the urban rate of 1.1%. However, West Bengal showed an unusual pattern, with urban child marriage rates touching 7.6%, even higher than its rural figure of 5.9%.

Jharkhand’s rural areas also recorded alarming numbers, with 5.8% of girls reportedly married before adulthood.

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Experts warn that child marriage continues to have severe social and health consequences. Girls married early are often forced to discontinue education, limiting their financial independence and career opportunities. Early pregnancies also raise the risk of maternal health complications and mortality.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current child marriage rate in India according to the SRS Statistical Report 2024?

According to the report, 2.1% of all married women in India in 2024 were married before turning 18. This indicates that child marriage remains a significant social concern.

Which Indian states have the highest rates of child marriage?

West Bengal has the highest rate at 6.3%, followed by Jharkhand at 4.9%, and Chhattisgarh at 2.9%. These states are in eastern and central India.

Are there significant differences in child marriage rates between rural and urban India?

Yes, rural areas have a higher average child marriage rate of 2.4% compared to urban areas at 1.1%. However, West Bengal shows an unusual pattern with higher urban rates.

Which southern states show better progress in reducing child marriages?

Southern states generally show better progress. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have rates of 1.8% and 1.7% respectively. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have rates of 0.8%.

What are the consequences of child marriage?

Child marriage can lead to girls discontinuing education, limiting their future opportunities. It also increases the risks of early pregnancies, maternal health complications, and mortality.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Child Marriage West Bengal Women Rights INDIA SRS Report 2024
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