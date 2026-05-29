Child Marriage Persists In India Despite Laws, West Bengal Reports Highest Rate: Govt Data

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Child marriage persists nationwide, despite laws and awareness campaigns.

West Bengal leads states with 6.3% of underage marriages.

Southern states show lower rates; Kerala and Delhi are best.

Rural areas see higher rates; urban West Bengal is an anomaly.

Despite stricter laws, awareness drives, and growing conversations around girls’ education, child marriage continues to affect thousands of young girls across India. Fresh data released in the Sample Registration System (SRS) Statistical Report 2024 by the Registrar General of India (RGI) reveals that underage marriages still remain a serious social concern in multiple states, particularly in eastern and central India.

The report paints a mixed picture, while several states have made notable progress in reducing child marriages, others continue to report worrying numbers, highlighting the deep-rooted social and economic challenges that still persist.

According to the national data, 2.1% of all married women in India in 2024 were married before turning 18. In addition, 24.5% of women got married between the ages of 18 and 20. Only 73.5% of women were married at the age of 21 or above.

The findings indicate that nearly one out of every four women in the country is still getting married before reaching the age of 21.

West Bengal Tops List Of Underage Marriages

Among all states, West Bengal recorded the highest rate of marriages involving girls below 18 years of age. The report stated that 6.3% of married women in the state had been married as minors.

Jharkhand ranked second with a child marriage rate of 4.9%, while Chhattisgarh reported 2.9%.

The issue remains a concern in several other states as well. Assam recorded an underage marriage rate of 2.8%, while Bihar and Odisha each stood at 2.6%. Rajasthan, historically associated with child marriage practices, reported a rate of 2.4%, still above the national average.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh were found to be exactly at the national average of 2.1%.

Southern States Show Better Progress

The report suggested comparatively better outcomes in many southern states. Telangana recorded a child marriage rate of 1.8%, while Andhra Pradesh stood at 1.7%. Uttar Pradesh reported 1.6%, followed by Uttarakhand at 1.5%.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the figure dropped further to 1.2%, while Maharashtra recorded 1%.

Some states performed significantly better than the national average. Punjab reported a rate of 0.9%, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu each stood at 0.8%. Haryana recorded 0.7%, and Himachal Pradesh emerged among the best-performing states with just 0.4%.

The report’s most encouraging findings came from Kerala and Delhi. Kerala reported a near-zero child marriage rate of 0.04%, one of the lowest in the country. Delhi recorded zero reported cases during the survey period.

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Rural India Continues To Face Bigger Challenge

The data also highlighted a sharp divide between rural and urban India. In rural areas, the average rate of child marriage stood at 2.4%, more than double the urban rate of 1.1%. However, West Bengal showed an unusual pattern, with urban child marriage rates touching 7.6%, even higher than its rural figure of 5.9%.

Jharkhand’s rural areas also recorded alarming numbers, with 5.8% of girls reportedly married before adulthood.

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Experts warn that child marriage continues to have severe social and health consequences. Girls married early are often forced to discontinue education, limiting their financial independence and career opportunities. Early pregnancies also raise the risk of maternal health complications and mortality.