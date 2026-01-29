Mumbai: The sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday brought an abrupt pause to a political and administrative journey defined by speed, control, and ambition. Known for his hands-on governance style and relentless work ethic, Pawar’s passing has left a vacuum in the state’s leadership and stalled several initiatives that were moving ahead at his characteristic pace.

At 66, Pawar was among the most seasoned finance administrators Maharashtra had seen. His demise came just as he was preparing to present what would have been his 12th state budget one that could have placed him just one step away from the long-standing record of 13 budgets presented by Sheshrao Wankhede.

A Finance Minister Known for Balance and Control

Across his tenure, Pawar built a reputation for blending fiscal prudence with welfare-driven spending. His budgets often balanced infrastructure expansion with rural and social sector support, even during challenging economic cycles. The upcoming budget was expected to follow the same template, with a focus on large-scale capital investments and targeted rural assistance.

His stewardship also coincided with Maharashtra reclaiming its position as the country’s top destination for foreign direct investment. Pawar was widely regarded as an administrator capable of sustaining growth while mobilising resources for long-term projects.

Key Projects Left Midway

Beyond finance, Pawar held critical portfolios such as Planning and Excise, giving him influence over several transformative initiatives. Among the proposals awaiting execution was the expansion of the Majhi Ladki Behen Yojana, which included a plan to raise the monthly allowance for beneficiaries from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

He was also personally overseeing fundraising and land acquisition for the Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project. At the same time, Pawar was engaged in efforts to recover Maharashtra’s pending share of GST refunds from the Centre.

Another flagship ambition was the rollout of the 'Chief Minister Solar Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0 across the state, aimed at ensuring daytime electricity supply for farmers through a new solar energy policy.

Focus on Local Body Elections

In the weeks leading up to his death, Pawar had turned his attention to the upcoming zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections scheduled for February 5. Strengthening his Nationalist Congress Party faction at the grassroots level was central to this effort, particularly in family strongholds such as Pune, Nashik, Raigad, and Beed.

He had sanctioned special development funds for rural local bodies to tackle road and water issues ahead of the polls. In Baramati and nearby regions, booth-level committees were set up that remained in direct coordination with him, reflecting his intense involvement in election strategy.

With Pawar’s sudden passing, Maharashtra’s political landscape now faces uncertainty, as several major policy initiatives and electoral plans remain unfinished.