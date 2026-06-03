Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 June 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 3 June 2026"

Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 June 2026 - Afternoon Top 10 | ABP LIVE Afternoon Bulletin, 3 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to till 2 PM today Read More Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 3 June 2026 to Start Your Day - Morning Top 10 | ABP LIVE Morning Bulletin, 3 June 2026: Read the top news headlines and other major updates from India and world to kick start your day Read More 'Mamata Yes...': 64 TMC MLAs Back Mamata Banerjee But Refuse To Accept Abhishek As Leader A major rift appears to be emerging within Trinamool as 64 MLAs reportedly back Mamata Banerjee while rejecting Abhishek's leadership. Read More Indian National Dies, 63 Injured In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Airport, Embassy Assures Support Earlier, the US military said two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait either fell short or broke apart mid-flight, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were intercepted by US and Bahraini forces. Read More 'Cocktail 2 Is Not A Lesbian Romance': Makers Shut Down Viral Rumours Rumours of a lesbian love angle between Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2 have been doing the rounds online. At the trailer launch, the cast and makers finally addressed the truth. Read More Who Is Gauri Spratt? Bengaluru Entrepreneur Set To Marry Aamir Khan Aamir Khan’s reported wedding plans with longtime partner Gauri Spratt have sparked curiosity about the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur. From her fashion education in London to running a salon in Mumbai. Read More ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Kim Kardashian Makes Lewis Hamilton Relationship Insta Official With Sweet Video The public post signals a major shift for the pair, who have deliberately opted for a relaxed, slow-burning progression after transforming their decade-long platonic friendship into a romantic bond. Read More Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Meet Premanand Maharaj After RCB’s IPL 2026 Triumph Kohli and Anushka have been frequent visitors to Premanand Maharaj's ashram in recent years and are often seen seeking spiritual guidance during breaks from their professional commitments. Read More Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release. Read More Trump Targets India, China With 12.5% Tariff Proposal Over Forced Labour Concerns The USTR has proposed a 10% tariff on imports from a group of key US trading partners, including Canada, the EU, Mexico, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Malaysia, Taiwan and the UK. Read More