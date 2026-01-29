Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaAjit Pawar Funeral LIVE Updates: Maharashtra To Bid Adieu To ‘Dada’ In Baramati; Amit Shah To Attend Last Rites

Maharashtra is grieving the loss of DCM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. The state has announced 3 days of mourning and his last rites will be held in Baramati with full state honours today.

By : Bharathi SP  | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 08:51 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains were kept at the Vidya Pratishtan ground, allowing the public to pay their last respects.
Background

Maharashtra plunged into grief after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a tragic private aircraft crash during landing at Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The 66-year-old leader’s passing has sent shockwaves across the state’s political landscape and left his stronghold of Baramati overwhelmed with sorrow. His funeral will be held today, Thursday (January 29), at 11 a.m. in Baramati with full state honours. In recognition of his stature and service, the Maharashtra government has announced three days of state mourning.

Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains were kept at the Vidya Pratishtan ground, allowing the public to pay their last respects. From early morning, thousands of supporters streamed into the venue, many visibly emotional, as chants of “Ajit dada amar rahe” and “Ajit dada parat ya” echoed through the grounds.

As the flower-laden vehicle carrying his body moved slowly through the town, roads on either side filled with grieving residents. Many broke down, folded hands in prayer, or stood silently as the procession passed. Baramati, a town inseparably linked with the Pawar family’s political legacy, witnessed an outpouring of grief rarely seen before, with people arriving from different parts of Maharashtra to bid farewell.

Several senior leaders are expected to attend the last rites, underlining Ajit Pawar’s prominence in national and state politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are among those likely to be present at the ceremony.

08:51 AM (IST)  •  29 Jan 2026

Ajit Pawar’s Son Arrives In Katewadi For State Funeral Preparations

Jay Pawar, son of late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, reached the family’s residence in Katewadi as crowds gathered outside. The atmosphere was heavy with grief as preparations continued for the state‑honoured funeral. Supporters, political leaders, and locals assembled in large numbers to pay their respects, reflecting the deep impact of Pawar’s sudden demise on his home turf and across Maharashtra.

08:44 AM (IST)  •  29 Jan 2026

Ajit Pawar Funeral LIVE Updates: Visuals From Baramati Plane Crash Site

Scenes from the crash site in Baramati show the wreckage of the chartered aircraft that went down yesterday, killing all five people on board, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and forensic teams are present at the location, conducting investigations into the circumstances of the accident.

