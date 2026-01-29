Maharashtra plunged into grief after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a tragic private aircraft crash during landing at Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning. The 66-year-old leader’s passing has sent shockwaves across the state’s political landscape and left his stronghold of Baramati overwhelmed with sorrow. His funeral will be held today, Thursday (January 29), at 11 a.m. in Baramati with full state honours. In recognition of his stature and service, the Maharashtra government has announced three days of state mourning.

Ajit Pawar’s mortal remains were kept at the Vidya Pratishtan ground, allowing the public to pay their last respects. From early morning, thousands of supporters streamed into the venue, many visibly emotional, as chants of “Ajit dada amar rahe” and “Ajit dada parat ya” echoed through the grounds.

As the flower-laden vehicle carrying his body moved slowly through the town, roads on either side filled with grieving residents. Many broke down, folded hands in prayer, or stood silently as the procession passed. Baramati, a town inseparably linked with the Pawar family’s political legacy, witnessed an outpouring of grief rarely seen before, with people arriving from different parts of Maharashtra to bid farewell.

Several senior leaders are expected to attend the last rites, underlining Ajit Pawar’s prominence in national and state politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are among those likely to be present at the ceremony.