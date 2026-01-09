Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleWinter Glow Secrets: Simple Hacks And Habits To Get Naturally Pink Skin This Winter

Winter Glow Secrets: Simple Hacks And Habits To Get Naturally Pink Skin This Winter

Discover easy desi skincare tips, diet habits, and natural remedies to achieve soft, pink, glowing skin during winter without harsh products.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 09 Jan 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Winter often brings cozy mornings and festive moods, but for the skin, it can mean dryness, dullness, and a faded natural blush. As temperatures drop, skin tends to lose moisture, circulation slows down, and that healthy pink glow slowly disappears. While moisturisers and serums can offer surface-level care, the real secret to rosy winter skin often lies in simple, time-tested desi remedies and mindful daily habits.

ALSO READ: Does Skipping Breakfast Lead To Weight Gain Or Weight Loss? Understanding Its Real Impact

Hacks To Get Pink Skin Naturally

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Beetroot Face Pack: 
If naturally pink skin is what you’re after, prepare a natural face pack with ingredients like beetroot that works like magic. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, beetroot supports healthy blood circulation, which reflects on the skin as a soft, natural flush.

Milk And Almond Scrub:
Winter skin needs exfoliation, but only the gentle kind. Almonds, packed with vitamin E and nourishing oils, help remove dead skin cells without stripping moisture. Milk adds softness while supporting mild exfoliation.

Turmeric And Yogurt Mask:

Turmeric has been a cornerstone of traditional beauty care for its ability to fight dullness and uneven tone. Paired with yogurt, which gently exfoliates and hydrates, it helps revive tired winter skin.

Cold Milk Splash:

Sometimes, the most uncomplicated remedies deliver the best results. Cold milk contains natural lactic acid that gently tones and exfoliates while calming winter irritation.

Lifestyle Habits That Enhance Your Natural Pink Glow

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Eat Well To Glow From Within
Healthy pink skin isn’t just about what you apply, it’s also about what you eat. A balanced diet supports circulation and skin repair, both essential for maintaining a natural blush.s

Vitamins Matter For Rosy Skin
Vitamins C and E play a key role in maintaining soft, glowing skin. Vitamin E helps protect the skin from inflammation and dryness, while vitamin C supports brightness and improves skin texture. Together, they help skin appear fresh, smooth, and naturally radiant during winter.

Hydration: The Foundation of Pink, Healthy Skin
Cold weather often reduces thirst, but dehydration can quickly show up as dull, lifeless skin. Drinking enough water keeps the skin plump and supports natural colour and elasticity. Well-hydrated skin reflects light better, giving cheeks that natural rosy flush.

Exercise To Boost Natural Blush
Physical activity improves blood circulation, which directly impacts how healthy and pink your skin looks. Even light exercise helps oxygen reach the skin, encouraging a fresh glow that no product can replicate. A post-workout flush is proof of circulation working in your favour.

Exfoliate: But Don’t Overdo It
Regular exfoliation removes dead skin cells and encourages new cell turnover, allowing your natural glow to shine through. However, winter skin is delicate. Exfoliating once a week is usually enough to improve circulation and brightness without causing dryness or irritation.

Related Video

Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Parliament Ahead Of Budget Presentation Today | ABP News

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 09 Jan 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Winter Skincare Pink Skin Naturally Rosy Cheeks Winter Desi Skincare Hacks Winter Skin Care Routine Home Remedies For Glowing Skin
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Who Is Reza Pahlavi? The Exiled Crown Prince Whose War Cry Sparked Anti-Khamenei Protests
Cities
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops to 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
Early Morning Rain Adds To Winter Chill in Delhi, Mercury Drops to 5°C; Yellow Alert Issued
World
Three Indians Among Crew Onboard Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US Over Venezuela Link: Report
Three Indians Among Crew Onboard Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
World
'She Behaved Horribly...': Trump Blames Woman Killed By ICE Officer In Minneapolis
'She Behaved Horribly...': Trump Blames Woman Killed By ICE Officer In Minneapolis
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Maharashtra Politics Shifts: Congress Suspensions Boost BJP Ahead of Local Body Polls
Breaking News: Delhi Police Probe Reveals Social Media Role in Turkmen Gate Violence, YouTuber Salman Under Scanner
Breaking News: PM Modi Shares Pictures of Somnath Visit as ‘Somnath Swabhimaan Parv’ Begins
Breaking News: Inside Story of Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Delhi
Breaking News: India’s GDP Expected to Grow at 7.4% This Fiscal Year, PM Modi Calls It Positive News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget