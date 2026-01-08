Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Does Skipping Breakfast Lead To Weight Gain Or Weight Loss? Understanding Its Real Impact

Does Skipping Breakfast Lead To Weight Gain Or Weight Loss? Understanding Its Real Impact

Does skipping breakfast help with weight loss? Learn how breakfast, intermittent fasting, calories, and lifestyle habits influence metabolism and long-term weight management.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
(By Dr. Pratyaksha Bhardwaj)

Not eating breakfast has been associated with weight gain, low metabolism, and poor diet for years. Whereas intermittent fasting and delayed eating are slowly taking over as the main ways to lose weight. So, a question pops up: Does breakfast result in weight loss or vice versa? The answer, as with most nutritional questions, is found in the environment, the individual’s habits, and the body’s reactions.

Why Breakfast Was Called 'The Most Important Meal'

The physiological basis for the traditional belief that breakfast boosts metabolism was that eating early 'turns on' the body’s calorie-burning mechanism. Breakfast is the first meal of the day, and it also helps to control blood sugar levels after the fasting period of the night, preventing the very powerful hunger later in the day.

Breakfast can be a necessity for many, primarily young people, especially children and teenagers, diabetes patients, and persons who engage in heavy physical activities, and these people will have the energy, concentration, and, in general, the right food choices throughout the day, thanks to breakfast. 

Why Skipping Breakfast Sometimes Helps Weight Loss

Looking at it from the weight-loss angle, skipping breakfast is a good choice if it leads to a reduction in total daily calorie intake without resulting in compensatory overeating. Indeed, this is the reason behind the acceptance of intermittent fasting, which very frequently consists of postponing the first meal, as a beneficial practice for some individuals.

If done right, skipping breakfast could:

  • Increase insulin sensitivity
  • Promote fat burning in the hours of fasting
  • Cut down on snacking and eating that is not conscious

When Skipping Breakfast Leads To Weight Gain

When breakfasts are omitted, there may be excessive hunger by lunchtime or larger portion sizes later in the day. Consumption of high-sugar and high-fat foods may be increased, and late-night eating may occur, which is associated with fat storage. In these situations, the calorie deficit created in the morning is more than made up for later, causing gradual weight gain.

It’s Not About Timing, It’s About Total Behaviour

The latest studies indicate that total calorie consumption, food quality, meal regularity, sleep, and exercise are considered more by researchers than the presence or absence of breakfast.

Breakfast skipping is not a magical spell for weight loss, and having breakfast does not protect one from gaining weight. The main topic is whether the eating schedule can supply sufficient energy and maintain appetite control, along with the development of long-lasting habits.

Who Should Not Skip Breakfast

Breakfast is especially important for those people:

  • Diabetes or those with blood sugar issues
  • People with hormonal disorders (i.e. PCOS, thyroid)
  • Morning gym-goers with heavy workouts
  • Kids and teens

Anyone susceptible to dizziness, fatigue, or overeating later on in the day due to breakfast omission.

It does not follow that skipping breakfast leads to weight gain or loss. The impact entirely depends on how it affects your general eating behaviour, the patterns of your appetite and your lifestyle. The management of weight in a sustainable manner is not dependent on rigid restrictions but on learning your body.

Dr. Pratyaksha Bhardwaj is a Dietician and Weight Management Specialist

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Frequently Asked Questions

Does skipping breakfast lead to weight loss?

Skipping breakfast can aid weight loss if it reduces overall calorie intake without causing compensatory overeating later. This is the principle behind intermittent fasting.

When does skipping breakfast cause weight gain?

Skipping breakfast can lead to weight gain if it results in excessive hunger, larger meals later, increased consumption of unhealthy foods, or late-night eating.

Why was breakfast traditionally considered important?

Breakfast was believed to boost metabolism by signaling the body to burn calories. It also helps control blood sugar after overnight fasting, preventing intense hunger.

What factors are more important than breakfast timing for weight management?

Total calorie intake, food quality, meal regularity, sleep, and exercise are considered more crucial for weight management than the presence or absence of breakfast.

Who should prioritize eating breakfast?

Individuals with diabetes, hormonal disorders, those engaging in heavy morning workouts, children, teens, and anyone prone to dizziness or overeating should not skip breakfast.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
