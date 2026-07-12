Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma tied the knot on July 11. They had a registered marriage ceremony at their Mumbai residence.
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Why Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Chose A Red Saree Over A Lehenga For Her Wedding Day
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor married filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate registered wedding at their Mumbai home. Her traditional red saree, heritage-inspired jewellery, and the couple's understated celebration have drawn attention.
- Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma wed privately July 11.
- They exchanged vows at their Mumbai residence.
- Akansha wore red saree, Sharan an ivory sherwani.
- Their intimate ceremony reflected their low-profile relationship.
Frequently Asked Questions
When and where did Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma get married?
Describe Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's bridal attire.
Akansha wore a traditional red saree detailed with intricate gold zari work and a richly embroidered gold blouse. She completed her look with heritage-inspired jewellery.
What did Sharan Sharma wear for the wedding?
Sharan Sharma wore an ivory sherwani featuring subtle tonal embroidery with coordinated trousers. He completed his outfit with a cream safa and layered pearl necklaces.
Why did Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma opt for a private wedding?
The couple has largely kept their relationship private since 2022. Their decision for a private home wedding mirrors this low-profile approach.
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