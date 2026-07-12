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English NewsLifestyleWhy Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Chose A Red Saree Over A Lehenga For Her Wedding Day

Why Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Chose A Red Saree Over A Lehenga For Her Wedding Day

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor married filmmaker Sharan Sharma in an intimate registered wedding at their Mumbai home. Her traditional red saree, heritage-inspired jewellery, and the couple's understated celebration have drawn attention.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sharan Sharma wed privately July 11.
  • They exchanged vows at their Mumbai residence.
  • Akansha wore red saree, Sharan an ivory sherwani.
  • Their intimate ceremony reflected their low-profile relationship.

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and filmmaker Sharan Sharma have officially begun a new chapter, choosing a quiet home wedding over a lavish celebrity celebration. The couple tied the knot in a registered marriage ceremony at their Mumbai residence on July 11, surrounded by close family members and a handful of friends. While the ceremony remained private, the wedding photographs quickly caught attention online, particularly Akansha's classic bridal look. Dressed in a traditional red saree with heritage-inspired jewellery, she embraced timeless elegance, while Sharan complemented her in an embroidered ivory sherwani, reflecting the understated charm of their intimate celebration together.

Akansha Ranjan Classic Bridal Look With Timeless Appeal

Akansha chose a traditional red saree detailed with intricate gold zari work instead of a heavily embellished bridal lehenga. She paired it with a richly embroidered gold blouse that added depth to her overall look. Her jewellery included a statement necklace, matching earrings, a maang tikka, red chooda, kaleeras and elegant haathphool. Keeping her makeup fresh and understated, she allowed the craftsmanship of her attire and jewellery to remain the focus. The look reflected a growing trend among celebrity brides who are embracing classic styles over elaborate fashion statements.

Instagram
Instagram

Sharan Sharma Keeps It Elegant

Matching the simplicity of the ceremony, filmmaker Sharan Sharma wore an ivory sherwani featuring subtle tonal embroidery with coordinated trousers. He completed his outfit with a cream safa adorned with a traditional sarpech, layered pearl necklaces and embroidered juttis. The ivory ensemble contrasted beautifully with Akansha's red bridal saree, creating a refined and traditional wedding aesthetic that suited the intimate occasion.

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Private Celebrity Wedding

The couple exchanged vows during a registered marriage ceremony held at their Mumbai home. According to reports, only immediate family members and close friends attended the celebrations. Their wedding photographs captured candid moments instead of formal poses, reflecting the relaxed atmosphere of the day. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Akansha captioned them, "Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta," giving fans a glimpse into the warmth of the occasion.

Akansha and Sharan have largely kept their relationship away from the public eye since they were first linked in 2022. Their decision to celebrate their wedding privately mirrors the low-profile approach they have maintained throughout their relationship.

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By choosing a meaningful home ceremony over a grand destination wedding, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma showed that a memorable celebration does not have to be extravagant. Their timeless fashion choices and intimate gathering made the occasion both personal and elegant.

 
 

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma get married?

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma tied the knot on July 11. They had a registered marriage ceremony at their Mumbai residence.

Describe Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's bridal attire.

Akansha wore a traditional red saree detailed with intricate gold zari work and a richly embroidered gold blouse. She completed her look with heritage-inspired jewellery.

What did Sharan Sharma wear for the wedding?

Sharan Sharma wore an ivory sherwani featuring subtle tonal embroidery with coordinated trousers. He completed his outfit with a cream safa and layered pearl necklaces.

Why did Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma opt for a private wedding?

The couple has largely kept their relationship private since 2022. Their decision for a private home wedding mirrors this low-profile approach.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Celebrity Wedding Sharan Sharma Bollywood Wedding Sharan Sharma Wedding Akansha Ranjan Wedding
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