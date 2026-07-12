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English NewsHealthABP LIVE Doc Talk | Can Continuous Rain Affect Your Mood, Sleep And Productivity? Psychiatrist Explains

ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Can Continuous Rain Affect Your Mood, Sleep And Productivity? Psychiatrist Explains

Continuous rain and reduced sunlight during the monsoon can affect mood, sleep and productivity. A psychiatrist explains how seasonal changes influence mental health, who is most vulnerable, warning signs to watch for, and simple ways to protect emotional well-being.

Written By : Dr Abhinit Kumar |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Continuous monsoon weather affects mental health, impacting mood and sleep.
  • Less sunlight disrupts biological clock, reducing serotonin and productivity levels.
  • Coping involves consistent routines, exercise, social contact, and natural daylight.
  • Seek professional help if symptoms persist or impact daily life.

For most, the onset of monsoons is a relief from the searing summer heat. However, the season is often associated with green, lush, and pleasant weather, but continuous rains, gloomy skies, and less exposure to sunlight can also affect emotional well-being. Mental health experts say long stretches of rainy weather can cause changes in mood, anxiety, disturbed sleep, and less productivity, particularly in people already susceptible to stress or mental health issues. Psychiatrists say that the change in weather during monsoon disrupts the body’s internal biological clock and alters the balance of brain chemicals that control mood, sleep and energy levels.

Continuous cloudy weather and less sunlight exposure might affect serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood and emotional stability. At the same time, higher melatonin production can make people feel sleepier, sluggish, and less motivated. Mild changes are common, but persistent symptoms should not be ignored,” says Dr Abhinit Kumar.

Why Does The Monsoon Affect Mental Health?

Sunlight is important for regulating circadian rhythm, the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Shorter daylight hours and long periods of cloudy weather during the monsoon can interfere with this rhythm, causing people to feel tired, sleepy, or emotionally low. Spending many hours indoors, less physical activity, less social contact, and disturbed everyday routines can also increase emotional distress. Experts say not everyone will experience these changes, but some people may notice:

  • Ongoing low mood
  • More irritability.
  • Restlessness / Anxiety
  • Fatigue despite sufficient sleep
  • Trouble concentrating
  • No motivation
  • Reduced productivity at work
  • Sleep and monsoon disturbances

Changes in temperature, humidity, and daylight can have an effect on sleeping patterns. There are many who tend to sleep longer when it rains, but this doesn’t always mean better quality sleep.

“Many people complain of waking up tired even though they have had sufficient sleep,” explains Dr Abhinit "Irregular sleep patterns, too much screen time, and less exposure to natural light can mess with the body's internal clock, leading to daytime sleepiness and lower alertness." Poor sleep can then exacerbate anxiety, emotional instability, and cognitive performance.

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Does Productivity Decline?

Mental fatigue and disrupted sleep can have a negative impact on concentration, decision-making and work performance. Some people may become less productive during long spells of rain, especially those who work from home, students studying for exams, and those in high-stress jobs. Experts say emotional sluggishness and less motivation are temporary for most people, but if the symptoms continue, they shouldn’t be ignored as mere “monsoon blues”.

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Who Is More Vulnerable?

Mental health specialists have identified some people who are more likely to experience seasonal emotional changes during the rainy season:

  • People with depression or anxiety disorders
  • Students under pressure academically
  • Working professionals suffering from chronic stress
  • Living Alone in Old Age
  • People who have trouble sleeping
  • People recovering from long-term illnesses

Changes in humidity and atmospheric pressure can also affect the symptoms of people with migraine and chronic pain conditions, indirectly affecting their mood.

Effective Coping Mechanisms

Mental health experts suggest that people should incorporate healthy routines into their daily life to reduce the mental impact of the rainy season.

Dr Abhinit recommends:

  • Get at least 20-30 minutes of natural daylight, whenever possible.
  • Maintain consistent sleeping and waking times.
  • Even if you have to stay inside, get regular exercise.
  • Eat a healthy diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables, protein, and whole grains.
  • Keep in touch socially with family and friends.
  • Try yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.
  • Limit excessive screen time, especially before bed.

Limit caffeine and alcohol as they may disrupt sleep. “Small lifestyle changes can greatly enhance emotional well-being during the monsoon. People should continue to have hobbies, stay active and not be locked up inside for long periods of time,” adds Dr Abhinit

When To Seek Professional Help?

Temporary mood swings are normal, but experts advise seeing a doctor if symptoms last more than two weeks or begin to impact your job, relationships, or ability to function in daily life.

Warning signs are:

  • When you’re feeling down or hopeless
  • Severe panic/anxiety attacks
  • Chronic insomnia
  • Loss of interest in routine activities
  • Difficulties in carrying out routine work.
  • Self-harm or suicidal thoughts

Mental health experts note that early recognition of these symptoms and timely support can prevent more serious psychological problems. With the rainy season continuing, experts are reminding people to take care of their mental health just as much as their physical health. By following a disciplined routine, sleeping well, being physically active, and seeking professional help when needed, people can enjoy the monsoon while keeping their emotional health intact

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why can the monsoon season impact mental well-being?

Continuous rain, gloomy skies, and less sunlight can affect emotional well-being. This disrupts the body's internal clock and alters brain chemicals like serotonin and melatonin, impacting mood and sleep.

What are common mental health symptoms experienced during the monsoon?

People may experience ongoing low mood, irritability, anxiety, fatigue despite sleep, trouble concentrating, and reduced motivation. These changes can also lead to decreased productivity.

Who is more vulnerable to emotional changes during the rainy season?

Those with existing mental health issues, students, and professionals under stress are more vulnerable. Elderly living alone and people who struggle with sleep are also more susceptible to emotional changes.

What are effective ways to cope with mental health effects during monsoon?

Experts recommend getting natural daylight, maintaining consistent sleep, exercising, eating healthy, and staying socially connected. Practicing relaxation techniques and limiting screen time can also help.

When should someone seek professional help for monsoon-related mental health issues?

Seek professional help if symptoms last over two weeks or impact your job, relationships, or daily function. Warning signs include severe panic, chronic insomnia, or thoughts of self-harm.

About the author Dr Abhinit Kumar

Dr Abhinit Kumar is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Sharda Care Health City. He is a dedicated psychiatrist with expertise in the diagnosis and management of a wide range of mental health disorders. His key areas of clinical interest include General Psychiatry, Adolescent Psychiatry, and Geriatric Psychiatry. Dr. Kumar earned his MBBS from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, followed by a Diploma in Psychological Medicine (DPM) from Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Pune, and an MD in Psychiatry from Santosh Medical College & Hospital. Before joining Sharda Hospital, he served as a Senior Resident at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC). Along with his clinical practice, he has nearly a decade of experience in undergraduate and postgraduate medical teaching. Fluent in both English and Hindi, Dr. Kumar is committed to delivering compassionate, evidence-based psychiatric care while promoting mental health awareness through education and patient-centered treatment.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mood Swings Sleep Disturbances Monsoon Mental Health Monsoon Blues Rainy Season Depression Mental Health During Monsoon
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