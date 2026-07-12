Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Continuous monsoon weather affects mental health, impacting mood and sleep.

Less sunlight disrupts biological clock, reducing serotonin and productivity levels.

Coping involves consistent routines, exercise, social contact, and natural daylight.

Seek professional help if symptoms persist or impact daily life.

For most, the onset of monsoons is a relief from the searing summer heat. However, the season is often associated with green, lush, and pleasant weather, but continuous rains, gloomy skies, and less exposure to sunlight can also affect emotional well-being. Mental health experts say long stretches of rainy weather can cause changes in mood, anxiety, disturbed sleep, and less productivity, particularly in people already susceptible to stress or mental health issues. Psychiatrists say that the change in weather during monsoon disrupts the body’s internal biological clock and alters the balance of brain chemicals that control mood, sleep and energy levels.

Continuous cloudy weather and less sunlight exposure might affect serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood and emotional stability. At the same time, higher melatonin production can make people feel sleepier, sluggish, and less motivated. Mild changes are common, but persistent symptoms should not be ignored,” says Dr Abhinit Kumar.

Why Does The Monsoon Affect Mental Health?

Sunlight is important for regulating circadian rhythm, the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Shorter daylight hours and long periods of cloudy weather during the monsoon can interfere with this rhythm, causing people to feel tired, sleepy, or emotionally low. Spending many hours indoors, less physical activity, less social contact, and disturbed everyday routines can also increase emotional distress. Experts say not everyone will experience these changes, but some people may notice:

Ongoing low mood

More irritability.

Restlessness / Anxiety

Fatigue despite sufficient sleep

Trouble concentrating

No motivation

Reduced productivity at work

Sleep and monsoon disturbances

Changes in temperature, humidity, and daylight can have an effect on sleeping patterns. There are many who tend to sleep longer when it rains, but this doesn’t always mean better quality sleep.

“Many people complain of waking up tired even though they have had sufficient sleep,” explains Dr Abhinit "Irregular sleep patterns, too much screen time, and less exposure to natural light can mess with the body's internal clock, leading to daytime sleepiness and lower alertness." Poor sleep can then exacerbate anxiety, emotional instability, and cognitive performance.

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Does Productivity Decline?

Mental fatigue and disrupted sleep can have a negative impact on concentration, decision-making and work performance. Some people may become less productive during long spells of rain, especially those who work from home, students studying for exams, and those in high-stress jobs. Experts say emotional sluggishness and less motivation are temporary for most people, but if the symptoms continue, they shouldn’t be ignored as mere “monsoon blues”.

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Who Is More Vulnerable?

Mental health specialists have identified some people who are more likely to experience seasonal emotional changes during the rainy season:

People with depression or anxiety disorders

Students under pressure academically

Working professionals suffering from chronic stress

Living Alone in Old Age

People who have trouble sleeping

People recovering from long-term illnesses

Changes in humidity and atmospheric pressure can also affect the symptoms of people with migraine and chronic pain conditions, indirectly affecting their mood.

Effective Coping Mechanisms

Mental health experts suggest that people should incorporate healthy routines into their daily life to reduce the mental impact of the rainy season.

Dr Abhinit recommends:

Get at least 20-30 minutes of natural daylight, whenever possible.

Maintain consistent sleeping and waking times.

Even if you have to stay inside, get regular exercise.

Eat a healthy diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables, protein, and whole grains.

Keep in touch socially with family and friends.

Try yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises.

Limit excessive screen time, especially before bed.

Limit caffeine and alcohol as they may disrupt sleep. “Small lifestyle changes can greatly enhance emotional well-being during the monsoon. People should continue to have hobbies, stay active and not be locked up inside for long periods of time,” adds Dr Abhinit

When To Seek Professional Help?

Temporary mood swings are normal, but experts advise seeing a doctor if symptoms last more than two weeks or begin to impact your job, relationships, or ability to function in daily life.

Warning signs are:

When you’re feeling down or hopeless

Severe panic/anxiety attacks

Chronic insomnia

Loss of interest in routine activities

Difficulties in carrying out routine work.

Self-harm or suicidal thoughts

Mental health experts note that early recognition of these symptoms and timely support can prevent more serious psychological problems. With the rainy season continuing, experts are reminding people to take care of their mental health just as much as their physical health. By following a disciplined routine, sleeping well, being physically active, and seeking professional help when needed, people can enjoy the monsoon while keeping their emotional health intact

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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