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English NewsPhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Shruti Haasan, Guru Randhawa Turn Heads In Mumbai

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Shruti Haasan, Guru Randhawa Turn Heads In Mumbai

Vedang Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Guru Randhawa, Genelia Deshmukh and Shruti Haasan were recently spotted at different locations in Mumbai.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Vedang Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Guru Randhawa, Genelia Deshmukh and Shruti Haasan were recently spotted at different locations in Mumbai.

ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Guru Randhawa, Shruti Haasan and Vedang raina step out in style.

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Indian actress Shruti Haasan is pictured here wearing a blue, textured high-neck top paired with statement silver earrings.
Indian actress Shruti Haasan is pictured here wearing a blue, textured high-neck top paired with statement silver earrings.
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Actress Genelia Deshmukh was recently spotted in Mumbai, Bandra area.
Actress Genelia Deshmukh was recently spotted in Mumbai, Bandra area.
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Actor Riteish Deshmukh was spotted in Mumbai wearing a brown jacket with visible chest pockets.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh was spotted in Mumbai wearing a brown jacket with visible chest pockets.
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Guru Randhawa, a prominent Indian singer and music composer was spotted somewhere in Mumbai wearing a classic black button-down shirt. He has styled it with the top buttons undone, creating a deep V-neckline with brown or tan tailored pants.
Guru Randhawa, a prominent Indian singer and music composer was spotted somewhere in Mumbai wearing a classic black button-down shirt. He has styled it with the top buttons undone, creating a deep V-neckline with brown or tan tailored pants.
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Indian YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchlani was snapped holding a Pikachu plush toy during the official Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global community celebration event.
Indian YouTuber and content creator Ashish Chanchlani was snapped holding a Pikachu plush toy during the official Pokémon GO Fest 2026: Global community celebration event.
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Bollywood actor Vedang Raina is seen arriving at an event.He is seen stepping out of his luxury car while wearing a tailored off-white jacket, a crisp collared shirt paired with a tie, and black formal trousers.
Bollywood actor Vedang Raina is seen arriving at an event.He is seen stepping out of his luxury car while wearing a tailored off-white jacket, a crisp collared shirt paired with a tie, and black formal trousers.
Published at : 12 Jul 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shruti Haasan Riteish Deshmukh Genelia Deshmukh Guru Randhawa Ashish Chanchlani Vedang Raina Pokémon GO Fest 2026 Pokémon GO Fest Global Pikachu Plush Toy

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