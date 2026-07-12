Explorer
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Shruti Haasan, Guru Randhawa Turn Heads In Mumbai
Vedang Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Ritesh Deshmukh, Guru Randhawa, Genelia Deshmukh and Shruti Haasan were recently spotted at different locations in Mumbai.
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Guru Randhawa, Shruti Haasan and Vedang raina step out in style.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
Published at : 12 Jul 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Shruti Haasan, Guru Randhawa Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Hanshika Motwani, Sonakshi Sinha, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebrities Spotted In Bandra
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Nigam And Other Celebrities Snapped At Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Reception At Hotel Taj
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tamannaah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir kapoor, Neha Sharma And Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Celeb Spotted | Umar Riaz, Tiger Shroff, Raai Laxmi, Sooraj Pancholi And Others Snapped In Mumbai
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Sukhwinder Singh At Shraddha Pandit's Birthday Bash
Celebrities
5 Photos
Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Raj Thackeray, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan, Elli AvrRam, Irfan Pathan Arrive At Actor's Mumbai Home
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
WATCH: BTS' Jimin Recreates Haaland's Iconic Walk, Sends ARMY Into A Frenzy Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final
Entertainment
BAFTA Winner, 'Top Boy' Actor Michael Ward Found Not Guilty Of All Rape And Sexual Assault Charges
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan Successfully Undergoes 3.5-Hour Shoulder Surgery, Second Operation Planned In Two Months
Entertainment
'These Days, I'm Scared...': YouTuber Sourav Joshi Claims His Mercedes Mileage Fell To 5 km/L After Using Ethanol-Blended Petrol
Advertisement
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP LIVE Celeb Spotted | Vedang Raina, Shruti Haasan, Guru Randhawa Turn Heads In Mumbai
Celebrities
6 Photos
Celeb Spotted | Tom Holland, Alia Bhatt, Matt Damon, Shilpa Shetty And More Turn Heads In Mumbai
Nayanima Basu
Opinion