ABP LIVE Doc Talk | Is India Facing A Silent Brain Health Crisis? Experts Explain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faces growing neurological disorders, impacting nearly one in four.

Ageing, lifestyle changes, pollution, and diabetes fuel this rise.

Neurologist shortage, delayed care worsen patient treatment outcomes.

Prevention, training, national policy, and caregiver support are key actions.

India is facing a silent but fast-growing health emergency, and it is playing out not in headlines, but in the delayed diagnoses and missed treatment windows of ordinary patients across the country. Estimates suggest that nearly one in four Indians will face some form of neurological disorder in their lifetime, from stroke and migraine to epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease. A recent global report from the World Health Organisation has put hard numbers behind a trend doctors have flagged for years: neurological conditions now affect a massive share of the world's population, and India is carrying an especially heavy load because of its size, its ageing population, and its changing lifestyles.

Patients who have waited months, sometimes years, before being told they need a neurologist are no longer rare cases. Strokes that could have been treated within the critical golden hour, or epilepsy misdiagnosed as something else entirely, are becoming disturbingly common stories in clinics across the country.

Why Neurological Disorders Are Rising In India

This is happening because three forces are converging at the same time. First, India's population is ageing rapidly. The number of Indians above 60 is expected to nearly triple between 2000 and 2030, and age is one of the biggest risk factors for stroke, dementia, and Parkinson's disease. Second, our lifestyles have shifted. Smoking, poor diets, sedentary routines, and constant stress have all crept into daily life, especially in cities. Third, environmental exposure to air pollution and pesticides is adding a slow, cumulative burden on the nervous system that we are only beginning to fully understand.

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There is also a less obvious culprit: diabetes. India is often called the diabetes capital of the world, and uncontrolled blood sugar quietly damages nerves over time. Diabetic neuropathy is now recognised as one of the most common neurological conditions we see, and it is only going to grow unless diabetes control improves at the population level.

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Shortage Of Neurologists Delays Timely Treatment

One of the main reasons for the rise in cases is our inability to treat them in time. India's ratio of neurologists to patients is far worse than that of wealthier nations, and the specialists we do have are concentrated in a handful of big cities. A patient in a small town or village often has no realistic way to reach a neurologist. What happens instead is that they consult a general physician, or worse, an unqualified local practitioner, for conditions like epilepsy or Parkinson's that need expert care. By the time they reach a neurologist, the damage is often already done.

Stroke care shows this gap most starkly. A stroke is a medical emergency where every minute counts, yet most parts of the country still lack dedicated stroke units that can act quickly. A condition that is often treatable within a narrow window instead turns into permanent disability or death.

Prevention And Better Access Are Key To India's Brain Health

This problem cannot be treated with more hospital beds alone. We need prevention pushed down to the community level: blood pressure and blood sugar checks, tobacco cessation support, and basic neurological screening built into primary health centres. We need trained health workers in rural areas who can recognise the early signs of stroke, epilepsy or Parkinson's and refer patients quickly. And we need a proper national policy for brain health, backed by funding.

Families also deserve attention in this conversation. Caring for a loved one with a long-term neurological condition is exhausting, and this burden usually falls on women in the household without any formal support. Any national strategy has to account for caregivers too, not just patients. Brain health is not a niche issue anymore. It is becoming one of India's defining public health challenges, and the time to act on prevention, training and access is now, before the gap widens any further.



Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition

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