India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthFSSAI Warns Against Misleading Food Labels; Here's What ‘Natural’, ‘Organic’ And ‘Heart-Healthy’ Really Means

FSSAI Warns Against Misleading Food Labels; Here's What ‘Natural’, ‘Organic’ And ‘Heart-Healthy’ Really Means

FSSAI has questioned several food companies over claims such as 'natural', 'healthy', 'organic' and 'zero maida'. Here's what consumers should check before buying packaged foods.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FSSAI questions packaged food claims like 'natural' and 'healthy'.
  • Notices issued across diverse products examining supporting evidence.
  • Experts urge consumers to thoroughly read product labels for accuracy.

Words such as natural, healthy, organic and heart-healthy have become powerful selling points on packaged food products. However, these claims may not always reflect what is actually inside the packet. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recently stepped up its scrutiny of several food companies, asking whether the claims displayed on product packaging are supported by evidence. The development also serves as a reminder for consumers to look beyond front-of-pack marketing and carefully read food labels before making a purchase.

ALSO READ: Pregnancy Despite Using Copper-T: Causes, Risks And When To See A Doctor

FSSAI Questions Popular Claims On Packaged Food Products

In recent weeks, FSSAI has issued notices to companies across multiple packaged food categories, seeking clarification over health and quality claims printed on their products. The regulator is examining whether promotional terms used on packaging accurately represent the ingredients and manufacturing process.

The notices cover products including bread, noodles, chocolates, juices, cooking oils, dietary supplements, packaged drinking water and caffeinated beverages.

Among the claims under scrutiny are "100% Natural", "Pure", "Fresh", "Organic", "Healthy", "Heart-Healthy", "Anti-Cancer", "Detox" and "Zero Maida".

For instance, products such as buns and noodles often feature words like natural, pure and fresh on the front of the pack. FSSAI is examining whether the ingredients and production methods genuinely justify these descriptions.

Similarly, products marketed as organic are being checked to determine whether they hold the required certification. Claims such as healthy and detox on products including cooking oils, tofu and packaged water have also come under the regulator's lens where sufficient supporting evidence may be lacking.

It is important to note that these are currently notices only. No final decision has been taken, and the companies concerned are yet to respond.

Why Experts Say Consumers Should Read The Entire Label

Former FSSAI chief Pawan Kumar Agarwal says that most consumers neither read nor fully understand the detailed information printed on the back of food packets. As a result, eye-catching claims displayed prominently on the front often influence purchasing decisions.

Nutrition experts describe this as the "health halo" effect, where a single positive-looking claim creates the impression that an entire product is healthy, even when that may not necessarily be the case.

AIIMS dietitian Monita Gehlot advises consumers to first check the ingredient list, where ingredients are listed in descending order by weight. She also recommends paying close attention to the nutritional information, including sugar, sodium, fat and protein content.

Food testing expert Ashwin Bhadri says one of the biggest warning signs is when a bold claim appears on the front of the package without any supporting explanation or evidence on the back. Before purchasing any packaged food, consumers should always turn the packet over and carefully read the complete label.

ALSO READ: Is The Silver Leaf On Sweets Safe? Here's How To Identify Genuine Chandi Ka Warq

What Consumers Should Keep In Mind Before Buying Packaged Foods

  • Read the ingredient list before making a purchase.
  • Check nutrition values, especially sugar, sodium, fat and protein.
  • Don't rely only on words such as natural, healthy or organic.
  • Look for certifications where products make specific claims.
  • Read the information printed on the back of the package before deciding.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the FSSAI scrutinizing claims on packaged food products?

The FSSAI is examining whether marketing claims like 'organic' 'natural' and 'heart-healthy' are backed by evidence.

What types of claims are under scrutiny by the FSSAI?

The FSSAI is scrutinizing claims such as 'organic' 'natural' and 'heart-healthy'.

Why is it important for consumers to read food labels carefully?

Experts advise reading labels because front-of-pack claims can create a confusion.

What specific information should consumers look for on food labels?

Consumers should check the ingredient list, where ingredients are ordered by weight, and nutritional information such as sugar, sodium, fat, and protein content. They should also look for relevant certifications for specific claims.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 04 Aug 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Food FSSAI Food Safety Food Labels Consumer Awareness
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
FSSAI Warns Against Misleading Food Labels; Here's What ‘Natural’, ‘Organic’ And ‘Heart-Healthy’ Really Means
FSSAI Warns Against Misleading Food Labels; Here's What ‘Natural’, ‘Organic’ And ‘Heart-Healthy’ Really Means
Health
US Reports First Two Deaths Linked To Cyclospora Outbreak As Michigan Confirms Fatalities
US Reports First Two Deaths Linked To Cyclospora Outbreak As Michigan Confirms Fatalities
Health
Pregnancy Despite Using Copper-T: Causes, Risks And When To See A Doctor
Pregnancy Despite Using Copper-T: Causes, Risks And When To See A Doctor
Health
Too Much Phone Use? Here's How Mobile Addiction Is Making Your Neck Age Faster
Too Much Phone Use? Here's How Mobile Addiction Is Making Your Neck Age Faster
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: PM Modi Meets Nitish Kumar After BJP’s Bankipur Bypoll Setback
UP Politics: Akhilesh Targets Brijesh Pathak Over Hospital Brick Quality Row
Tamil Nadu News: Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained Over Controversial Remarks Row
Parliament Protest: Opposition Demands Amit Shah’s Reply Over Temple, Student Issues
UP Assembly Uproar: Monsoon Session Begins Amid Ram Temple Row Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget