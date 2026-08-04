Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSSAI questions packaged food claims like 'natural' and 'healthy'.

Notices issued across diverse products examining supporting evidence.

Experts urge consumers to thoroughly read product labels for accuracy.

Words such as natural, healthy, organic and heart-healthy have become powerful selling points on packaged food products. However, these claims may not always reflect what is actually inside the packet. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recently stepped up its scrutiny of several food companies, asking whether the claims displayed on product packaging are supported by evidence. The development also serves as a reminder for consumers to look beyond front-of-pack marketing and carefully read food labels before making a purchase.

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FSSAI Questions Popular Claims On Packaged Food Products

In recent weeks, FSSAI has issued notices to companies across multiple packaged food categories, seeking clarification over health and quality claims printed on their products. The regulator is examining whether promotional terms used on packaging accurately represent the ingredients and manufacturing process.

The notices cover products including bread, noodles, chocolates, juices, cooking oils, dietary supplements, packaged drinking water and caffeinated beverages.

Among the claims under scrutiny are "100% Natural", "Pure", "Fresh", "Organic", "Healthy", "Heart-Healthy", "Anti-Cancer", "Detox" and "Zero Maida".

For instance, products such as buns and noodles often feature words like natural, pure and fresh on the front of the pack. FSSAI is examining whether the ingredients and production methods genuinely justify these descriptions.

Similarly, products marketed as organic are being checked to determine whether they hold the required certification. Claims such as healthy and detox on products including cooking oils, tofu and packaged water have also come under the regulator's lens where sufficient supporting evidence may be lacking.

It is important to note that these are currently notices only. No final decision has been taken, and the companies concerned are yet to respond.

Why Experts Say Consumers Should Read The Entire Label

Former FSSAI chief Pawan Kumar Agarwal says that most consumers neither read nor fully understand the detailed information printed on the back of food packets. As a result, eye-catching claims displayed prominently on the front often influence purchasing decisions.

Nutrition experts describe this as the "health halo" effect, where a single positive-looking claim creates the impression that an entire product is healthy, even when that may not necessarily be the case.

AIIMS dietitian Monita Gehlot advises consumers to first check the ingredient list, where ingredients are listed in descending order by weight. She also recommends paying close attention to the nutritional information, including sugar, sodium, fat and protein content.

Food testing expert Ashwin Bhadri says one of the biggest warning signs is when a bold claim appears on the front of the package without any supporting explanation or evidence on the back. Before purchasing any packaged food, consumers should always turn the packet over and carefully read the complete label.

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What Consumers Should Keep In Mind Before Buying Packaged Foods

Read the ingredient list before making a purchase.

Check nutrition values, especially sugar, sodium, fat and protein.

Don't rely only on words such as natural, healthy or organic.

Look for certifications where products make specific claims.

Read the information printed on the back of the package before deciding.

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