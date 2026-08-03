India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleChana Dal Cooking Tips: Common Mistakes That Keep Dal Hard And How To Avoid Them

Chana Dal Cooking Tips: Common Mistakes That Keep Dal Hard And How To Avoid Them

Wondering why your chana dal stays hard even after several whistles? Learn the common cooking mistakes, easy soaking tips, and simple tricks to make chana dal soft and perfectly cooked every time.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dal hardens due to age, less water, or early acids.
  • Adding salt, sour ingredients early delays cooking process.
  • Soaking, baking soda, simmering help dal cook faster.

Chana dal is a staple in many Indian households and is often served with roti, rice and vegetables. While it usually cooks easily in a pressure cooker, there are times when the dal remains hard even after several whistles. This can be frustrating, especially when you're expecting a soft, creamy texture. The good news is that this common kitchen problem usually has simple causes. From using old dal to adding certain ingredients too early, a few small mistakes can prevent chana dal from cooking properly. Here's what you need to know.

Why Does Chana Dal Stay Hard?

One of the most common reasons is the age of the dal. Chana dal that has been stored for a long time loses moisture, making it harder to soften during cooking. Using too little water is another common mistake. If there isn't enough water in the pressure cooker, the dal won't cook evenly. Adding acidic ingredients such as tomatoes, lemon juice or tamarind before the dal is fully cooked can also slow down the cooking process. Even salt is best added after the dal has softened to avoid delaying cooking.

ALSO READ | 8 Low-Maintenance Indoor Plants That Are Perfect For First-Time Plant Parents

Simple Tricks To Make Chana Dal Cook Faster

Soaking chana dal before cooking is one of the easiest ways to reduce cooking time. Ideally, soak it in water for 1 to 2 hours. If you're short on time, soaking it in lukewarm water for 10 to 15 minutes can also help. A small pinch of baking soda may help soften the dal more quickly, but it should be used sparingly, as too much can affect the taste and texture. If the dal still feels undercooked after several whistles, lower the heat and allow the pressure cooker to simmer for a few extra minutes. The additional steam helps soften the grains without overcooking them.

ALSO READ | Monsoon Making Your Home Smell Damp? 10 Easy Fixes To Keep Moisture And Mould Away

Mistakes To Avoid While Cooking Chana Dal

For the best results, always use enough water while cooking and choose fresh, good-quality chana dal whenever possible. Avoid adding salt, tomatoes or other sour ingredients until the dal has become soft. If you're using older stock, increase the soaking time before cooking. These simple habits not only help the dal cook faster but also improve its texture and flavour, giving you perfectly cooked chana dal every time.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does my chana dal stay hard after cooking?

Common reasons include using old dal that has lost moisture, not using enough water, or adding acidic ingredients like tomatoes or salt too early in the cooking process.

What are the best ways to make chana dal cook faster?

Soaking chana dal for 1-2 hours, or 10-15 minutes in lukewarm water, helps reduce cooking time. A small pinch of baking soda can also help it soften quicker.

When should I add acidic ingredients or salt to chana dal?

Avoid adding salt, tomatoes, or other sour ingredients until the chana dal is fully soft. Adding them too early can significantly delay the cooking process.

How does the age of chana dal impact its cooking?

Chana dal stored for a long time loses moisture, making it harder to soften. If using older stock, it is advisable to increase the soaking time before cooking.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 03 Aug 2026 09:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chana Dal Cooking Tips How To Cook Chana Dal Soft Chana Dal Tips
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Chana Dal Cooking Tips: Common Mistakes That Keep Dal Hard And How To Avoid Them
Chana Dal Cooking Tips: Common Mistakes That Keep Dal Hard And How To Avoid Them
Lifestyle
Planning To Wear Green Saree This Sawan? Try These Stunning Makeup Looks
Planning To Wear Green Saree This Sawan? Try These Stunning Makeup Looks
Lifestyle
Pregnancy Despite Using Copper-T: Causes, Risks And When To See A Doctor
Pregnancy Despite Using Copper-T: Causes, Risks And When To See A Doctor
Lifestyle
Too Much Phone Use? Here's How Mobile Addiction Is Making Your Neck Age Faster
Too Much Phone Use? Here's How Mobile Addiction Is Making Your Neck Age Faster
Advertisement

Videos

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round
BIG ELECTION UPDATE: Prashant Kishor Supporters Celebrate as Bankipur Lead Crosses 5000 Votes
ELECTION UPDATE: Congress Leads Datia Bypoll, Prashant Kishor Extends Bankipur Advantage
COURT UPDATE: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case by Delhi Court
Election Update: Congress Takes Lead in Datia, BJP Faces Setback in Bypoll Battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget