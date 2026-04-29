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HomeLifestyleWhat Is ‘Flower Moon’? Know Date, Time And How You Can Watch Full Moon

What Is ‘Flower Moon’? Know Date, Time And How You Can Watch Full Moon

Flower Moon 2026 will light up the sky with its bright glow. Know its date, timings, meaning and why May’s full moon holds seasonal significance.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • May 2026 full moon called Flower Moon, symbolizing spring bloom.
  • Purnima Tithi April 30 to May 1, peaking nightly.
  • Known also as Budding, Leaf, Planting, and Milk Moon.
  • Represents growth, renewal, and fresh beginnings.

The night sky is set to shine a little brighter as the full moon graces the sky on May 1, 2026. Every full moon carries a unique name, often inspired by seasonal changes, nature, or cultural traditions. From the Harvest Moon to the Snow Moon, each one reflects a different phase of the year. The May full moon, however, stands out for its strong connection to spring—it is famously known as the Flower Moon, symbolising a time when nature is in full bloom.

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Flower Moon 2026: Date And Timings

This year’s full moon will be visible as it reaches its peak around the transition between April and May.

  • Purnima Tithi Begins: April 30, 2026 at 09:12 PM
  • Purnima Tithi Ends: May 1, 2026 at 10:52 PM
  • Moonrise on Purnima: 06:52 PM

These timings mark the period when the moon appears at its fullest and brightest, offering a perfect opportunity for skywatchers to witness its beauty.

Why Is It Called The 'Flower Moon'?

The name 'Flower Moon' comes from the seasonal transformation that takes place during this time of the year. As spring reaches its peak, flowers bloom abundantly, covering landscapes with colour and life. This natural phenomenon inspired early communities to name the May full moon after the flourishing flora.

It reflects a period when nature feels alive again, and the arrival of summer seems just around the corner.

ALSO READ: Flawless Summer Makeup: 6 Simple Tips To Keep Your Look Fresh All Day Long

Other Names Of The May Full Moon

The Flower Moon is not the only name associated with this full moon. Across cultures and traditions, it is also known by several other names that highlight different aspects of the season.

Some of these include:

  • Budding Moon
  • Leaf Budding Moon
  • Planting Moon
  • Milk Moon

Each name captures a unique perspective of the natural changes occurring during this time, from blooming plants to agricultural activities.

Significance Of The Flower Moon

The Flower Moon is often seen as a symbol of growth, renewal, and fresh beginnings. Falling in the heart of spring, it represents a time when both nature and individuals can embrace new opportunities.

It is considered an ideal moment to reflect, reset, and move forward with clarity. Just as flowers bloom after a long winter, this full moon encourages a sense of progress and stepping into one’s full potential.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Flower Moon in 2026?

The Flower Moon in 2026 will be visible around the transition between April and May. The Purnima Tithi ends on May 1, 2026, at 10:52 PM.

Why is the May full moon called the Flower Moon?

It is called the Flower Moon because spring is at its peak, and flowers bloom abundantly, symbolizing nature's flourishing flora.

What are some other names for the May full moon?

Other names for the May full moon include the Budding Moon, Leaf Budding Moon, Planting Moon, and Milk Moon.

What is the significance of the Flower Moon?

The Flower Moon symbolizes growth, renewal, and fresh beginnings, encouraging reflection and embracing new opportunities.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Full Moon 2026 Flower Moon 2026 May Full Moon May Purnima 2026
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