Eating Dinner At 9 PM Could Be Quite Harmful For Your Heart, Experts Warn

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eating earlier promotes better sleep and improved heart health.

After a long and tiring day, many people end up having dinner quite late. Busy work schedules, traffic, endless scrolling on phones, or watching shows late into the night often push mealtimes beyond 9 PM. For some, eating at 10 or even 11 PM has simply become part of daily life.

It may not seem like a big deal, but doctors say this habit can slowly affect overall health, especially the heart. Our body follows a natural clock, often called the circadian rhythm, which helps control sleep, digestion, hormones, and energy levels. As night approaches, the body naturally starts slowing down and preparing for rest.

When we eat a heavy meal late at night, the body has to stay active to digest the food instead of relaxing and recovering. Over time, this can affect blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and metabolism. Experts believe that regularly eating late may increase the risk of conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

Late Dinners Can Also Affect Your Sleep

Another major issue linked to late-night eating is poor sleep. Many people go to bed soon after dinner, which can lead to acidity, bloating, or acid reflux. This discomfort can disturb sleep throughout the night.

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Poor sleep does not just leave a person feeling tired the next day, it can also impact heart health. Studies suggest that disturbed sleep may increase stress hormones and inflammation in the body, both of which are linked to heart-related problems.

Some research has also found a connection between late-night eating habits and a higher risk of stroke. While eating late once in a while is unlikely to cause serious harm, making it a daily routine may gradually affect the body in unhealthy ways.

Small Changes Can Make Big Difference

Health experts usually recommend eating dinner between 7 PM and 8 PM and keeping a gap of at least two to three hours before going to bed. A lighter dinner is also considered better for digestion and sleep.

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Simple meals like dal, vegetables, soup, salad, khichdi, yoghurt, or multigrain rotis are healthier options for the evening. Avoiding oily, fried, and overly sweet foods at night may also help the body rest better.

In the middle of busy schedules and stressful routines, eating dinner a little earlier may seem like a small change. But in the long run, it could make a meaningful difference to both sleep quality and heart health.

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