No, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim. Dermatologists state that vitiligo, the condition causing white patches, is an autoimmune disorder and is not caused by this food combination.
Does Eating Fish And Milk Together Lead To White Patches? Experts Explain
Can eating fish and drinking milk together cause white patches? Read on to find out.
- Ayurveda suggests avoiding fish and milk due to opposing body effects.
- Traditional belief links fish and milk to white skin patches.
- Doctors state no scientific link exists between the food pairing.
- Sensitive digestion might experience temporary discomfort, not skin disease.
“Don’t drink milk after eating fish!” almost everyone in India has heard this warning at some point. In many homes, the combination of fish and milk is treated like a dangerous food pairing that could lead to white patches on the skin. Some people even believe it can cause serious skin diseases or upset the stomach badly.
But is there any truth behind this age-old belief, or is it simply a myth that has survived for generations?
Fish And Milk Shouldn’t Be Consumed Together?
The idea mainly comes from Ayurveda and traditional food practices. Fish and milk are often described as viruddha ahar, meaning incompatible foods.
According to Ayurvedic beliefs, milk has a cooling effect on the body, and fish is considered warm in nature. Because of these opposite properties, many people believe eating them together can disturb the body’s balance and lead to health problems.
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Over time, this belief became deeply rooted in Indian households, especially the idea that the combination can cause white patches on the skin.
What Are White Patches?
White patches are commonly linked to a skin condition called vitiligo. In this condition, certain areas of the skin gradually lose their natural colour and turn white.
This happens when melanocytes, the cells responsible for producing skin pigment, stop working properly or are destroyed. Doctors say vitiligo can develop due to autoimmune disorders, genetic reasons, or environmental factors.
Experts clearly state that fish and milk alone do not cause this condition.
What Do Doctors Say About This Myth?
According to doctors, there is no scientific evidence proving that drinking milk after eating fish leads to white patches or vitiligo.
Doctors explain that vitiligo is an autoimmune condition in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks its own pigment-producing cells. Research conducted so far has found no direct connection between consuming fish and milk together and developing white patches on the skin.
In simple words, the popular belief is not supported by modern science.
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They also say some people with sensitive digestion may feel discomfort after consuming heavy food combinations.
In certain cases, eating fish and drinking milk together may lead to bloating, acidity, indigestion, or stomach uneasiness. However, these are temporary digestive issues and have nothing to do with permanent skin diseases.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is it true that drinking milk after eating fish causes white patches on the skin?
Why do people believe fish and milk shouldn't be eaten together?
This belief stems from traditional Ayurvedic practices, where fish and milk are considered incompatible foods due to their opposite properties (warm vs. cooling). This idea has persisted for generations.
Can eating fish and milk together cause any health problems?
While it doesn't cause white patches, some individuals with sensitive digestion might experience temporary discomfort like bloating, acidity, or indigestion. These are minor digestive issues.
What causes white patches on the skin?
White patches are typically associated with vitiligo. This condition occurs when the pigment-producing cells in the skin stop working or are destroyed, often due to autoimmune disorders, genetics, or environmental factors.