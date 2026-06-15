What Feels Like Normal Exhaustion Could Be Vitamin D Deficiency, Doctors Warn

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Limited sun exposure, indoor lifestyle increase deficiency risk.

In today’s busy lifestyle, feeling tired, low on energy, or generally weak has become very common. Most people tend to ignore these signs, assuming they are due to stress, lack of sleep, or a hectic routine. However, doctors warn that these everyday complaints can sometimes be an early sign of Vitamin D deficiency. The condition often develops silently, without any clear warning in the beginning, which is why it frequently goes unnoticed.

According to Dr Ashish Chaudhary, the early symptoms are usually so mild and common that people mistake them for normal tiredness or lifestyle stress. But identifying them early is important, as Vitamin D plays a key role in keeping bones strong, muscles healthy, and immunity stable.

Constant Fatigue And Muscle Weakness

One of the first and most noticeable signs is a constant feeling of tiredness. Even after a full night’s sleep, a person may still feel drained, low on energy, and unable to stay active throughout the day. Along with this, muscle weakness may also start to appear, especially in areas like the thighs, lower back, and legs. Doctors explain that Vitamin D is essential for proper muscle function, and low levels can also affect balance and physical strength, particularly in older people.

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Body Pain, Bone Discomfort And Mood Changes

Unexplained body aches, stiffness, or a dull pain deep inside the bones can also be a warning sign. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, and when it is low, bone strength can slowly reduce over time. This may increase the risk of bone-related problems in the long run. Some people may also notice mood changes such as irritability, lack of interest, or a low mood that doesn’t seem to go away. In some cases, increased hair fall is also seen, which is often mistaken for stress but may be linked to nutritional deficiency.

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Weak Immunity And Who Is Most At Risk

Frequent infections like colds, cough, or taking longer than usual to recover from illness can also point towards low Vitamin D levels, as it plays an important role in supporting the immune system. Experts say people who mostly stay indoors, such as office workers, are at higher risk. Elderly people, pregnant women, post-menopausal women, individuals with darker skin tones, those living in polluted cities, and people with obesity or digestive issues are also more vulnerable. Since sunlight is the main natural source of Vitamin D, limited sun exposure significantly increases the chances of deficiency.

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