Jharkhand Tightens Medical Admissions: Fake Certificates To Invite FIR, Legal Action

In a bid to curb fraud in admissions to medical, dental, and AYUSH colleges, the Jharkhand government has introduced a new standard operating procedure (SOP) mandating stringent verification of candidates' documents and warning of strict legal action against those found using fake certificates.

According to an official note issued by the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare on Friday, any candidate securing admission based on forged or incorrect certificates will face immediate cancellation of admission and criminal proceedings, including the registration of an FIR.

The new SOP has been implemented to make the admission process through NEET-UG and NEET-PG more transparent and foolproof. Under the revised system, domicile, caste, income, and disability certificates submitted by applicants will undergo online verification. If necessary, physical verification will also be conducted.

To strengthen scrutiny, the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has constituted high-level verification committees. For MBBS, MD and MS admissions, the committee will comprise admission in-charges from RIMS and government medical colleges, representatives of the Health Department and special officers of the examination board.

Separate committees have also been formed for BDS, MDS, and Ayush courses. In addition to state-level checks, institution-level committees have been established at RIMS Ranchi and other medical colleges. These panels, headed by the director, principal or dean, will re-examine the original documents submitted by candidates.

The SOP stipulates that caste, income, domicile and disability certificates will be verified through designated government online portals. If any document is found suspicious during digital verification, the case will be referred to the district Deputy Commissioner concerned for physical verification.

District authorities will be required to submit their reports within 10 working days. Until the verification process is completed, such candidates will be granted only provisional admission. Final admission will be confirmed only after all credentials are authenticated. The government has further clarified that if any certificate is found to be forged during the verification process, the principal of the institution concerned will immediately cancel the admission and initiate legal action by filing an FIR.

The SOP also mandates the secure preservation of all digital and physical documents submitted during admission, enabling future re-verification whenever required. The new guidelines will apply to RIMS Ranchi and all government and private medical, dental, homoeopathic, ayurvedic and Unani colleges across Jharkhand.



(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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