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HomeHealthDoctors Reveal Surprising Diabetes Link Behind Frozen Shoulder

Doctors Reveal Surprising Diabetes Link Behind Frozen Shoulder

Living with diabetes and shoulder stiffness? It could be frozen shoulder - a common but often overlooked condition that gradually limits movement and affects daily activities if left untreated.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Diabetes significantly increases frozen shoulder risk, causing pain and stiffness.
  • High blood sugar stiffens shoulder tissues, restricting joint flexibility over time.
  • Doctors diagnose with exam; physiotherapy, sugar control aid recovery.

If you are living with diabetes and have recently started noticing shoulder pain, stiffness, or difficulty lifting your arm, it’s worth paying attention instead of brushing it off as a simple strain or an ageing issue. Doctors say this could be linked to a condition often seen in people with diabetes, commonly referred to as “diabetic shoulder”. The medical term is frozen shoulder. It usually develops slowly, but over time, it can make even routine actions like dressing, combing hair, or reaching behind the back feel difficult.

Research published in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation shows that shoulder problems are seen in around 27.5 per cent of people with diabetes, compared to about 5 per cent in those without diabetes. This makes it clear that diabetes significantly increases the risk of developing frozen shoulder, especially in people with long-standing or poorly controlled blood sugar levels.

Frozen Shoulder And Diabetes Risk

Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, happens when the tissue surrounding the shoulder joint gradually becomes thick, tight, and inflamed. As this happens, movement becomes restricted and often painful, and the stiffness tends to worsen over time.

Experts explain that persistently high blood sugar may be one of the key reasons behind this. When glucose levels remain elevated for long periods, sugar molecules can bind to proteins like collagen, making the tissues stiffer and less flexible than normal. Over time, this reduces the natural “give” in the shoulder joint. Along with this, reduced blood flow, ongoing low-grade inflammation, and slower healing in people with diabetes may also contribute to the condition.

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Doctors also point out a few practical facts: frozen shoulder is most commonly seen in adults between 40 and 60 years of age, and it is slightly more common in women. It can affect either shoulder, and in some cases, the other shoulder may get involved later as well. One of the more frustrating aspects is that it doesn’t happen overnight; it gradually builds up in stages, starting with pain (especially at night), followed by increasing stiffness, and finally a slow recovery phase that can take months or even years.

Diagnosis And Treatment

In most cases, doctors diagnose frozen shoulder based on symptoms and a simple physical examination, where they check how far the shoulder can move. A patient’s medical history, especially diabetes, is an important clue. If needed, scans like X-rays or MRI are used mainly to rule out other problems, such as arthritis or tendon injuries.

Treatment is usually slow but effective with consistency. Physiotherapy plays the biggest role, especially guided stretching exercises that gently improve movement over time. Pain-relief and anti-inflammatory medicines are often used in the early stages to make movement easier. In some cases, steroid injections may be given to reduce stiffness and pain.

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Keeping blood sugar under control is just as important as shoulder treatment itself. Doctors often note that uncontrolled diabetes can delay recovery and make symptoms more persistent. In rare cases where movement does not improve, procedures like joint manipulation or keyhole surgery may be considered but most people improve with time, patience, and regular therapy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'diabetic shoulder'?

Diabetic shoulder is a common term for frozen shoulder, medically known as adhesive capsulitis, often seen in people with diabetes. It leads to shoulder pain, stiffness, and difficulty with arm movement over time.

Why does diabetes increase the risk of frozen shoulder?

High blood sugar levels can make shoulder tissues stiff and less flexible by binding to proteins like collagen. Reduced blood flow, ongoing inflammation, and slower healing in diabetics also contribute to the condition.

How is frozen shoulder diagnosed and treated?

Diagnosis is based on symptoms, a physical exam, and the patient's medical history. Treatment involves physiotherapy, pain relief medication, and sometimes steroid injections to improve movement and reduce pain.

How does blood sugar control affect recovery from frozen shoulder?

Controlling blood sugar is crucial for recovery from frozen shoulder. Uncontrolled diabetes can significantly delay healing and make the symptoms more persistent.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diabetes Frozen Shoulder Shoulder Pain
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