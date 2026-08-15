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English NewsHealthChandipura Virus Outbreak: 41 Cases Confirmed In Gujarat, Know Symptoms To Watch

Chandipura Virus Outbreak: 41 Cases Confirmed In Gujarat, Know Symptoms To Watch

Gujarat has reported 41 laboratory-confirmed Chandipura virus cases and 27 deaths since June 30, with 257 suspected cases recorded so far.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 15 Aug 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gujarat confirms 41 Chandipura cases, 27 deaths lately.
  • Sandfly-borne Chandipura virus affects children, causing severe neurological symptoms.
  • Authorities intensified surveillance, vector control to limit outbreaks.

 Gujarat has recorded 41 laboratory-confirmed Chandipura virus cases and 27 deaths since the current surveillance period began on June 30, according to the latest state health department data released on Friday. As of 5 p.m. on August 14, a total of 257 suspected Chandipura virus cases had been reported across the state. Laboratory results have been received for 246 of the suspected cases, while reports for 11 samples are still awaited.

Of the samples tested so far, 41 have returned positive for Chandipura virus. The latest figures indicate a significant increase from earlier in the outbreak. On July 21, the state had reported 63 suspected cases, of which 12 were confirmed, with eight test results pending. Health authorities had intensified surveillance, particularly in affected areas, and undertaken vector-control measures around homes and cattle sheds.

Chandipura virus is a vector-borne infection associated with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and predominantly affects children. The virus is transmitted mainly through infected sandflies, with outbreaks tending to occur in parts of central and western India.

The National Centre for Disease Control has noted that the virus can cause sudden fever and neurological symptoms, with children below 15 particularly vulnerable. Health authorities have been conducting surveillance and containment activities in affected areas, including door-to-door screening and measures to control sandflies.

During the early phase of the current outbreak, officials said surveillance had been expanded across affected villages, with insecticide spraying, cleanliness drives and awareness activities forming part of the response. The latest outbreak comes two years after Gujarat was among the states worst affected by a major Chandipura outbreak.

No specific antiviral treatment or vaccine currently exists for Chandipura virus. Sudden fever, vomiting, seizures, altered mental status and other neurological symptoms can precede rapid deterioration, making early medical assessment important. Preventive measures focus on reducing exposure to sandflies through protective clothing, nets and repellents, along with sanitation and vector-control measures.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many Chandipura virus cases and deaths have been reported in Gujarat recently?

Gujarat has recorded 41 laboratory-confirmed Chandipura virus cases and 27 deaths since June 30. A total of 257 suspected cases have been reported across the state.

How is the Chandipura virus transmitted and who is most affected?

The Chandipura virus is transmitted mainly through infected sandflies. It is a vector-borne infection predominantly affecting children, especially those below 15.

What are the common symptoms of Chandipura virus infection?

Symptoms include sudden fever, vomiting, seizures, and altered mental status. These neurological symptoms can precede rapid deterioration, highlighting the importance of early medical assessment.

Is there a specific treatment or vaccine available for the Chandipura virus?

No specific antiviral treatment or vaccine currently exists for the Chandipura virus. Preventive measures focus on reducing exposure to sandflies through protective clothing, nets, and repellents.

Published at : 15 Aug 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome AES Chandipura Virus Gujarat Chandipura Cases Chandipura Virus Outbreak 2026 Chandipura Deaths Sandfly-borne Disease
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