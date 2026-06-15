5 Simple Things to Do This Weekend And Wake Up Like A New Person

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Revisit interests, relax body, and strengthen social connections.

Between office work, household responsibilities, childcare, and the relentless pace of daily life, most people rarely find time for themselves. Over time, this begins to take a toll not just on the body but also on mental well-being. Stress gradually builds up, irritability increases, and a persistent sense of fatigue becomes part of everyday life. Even on weekends, instead of truly unwinding, many end up oversleeping, scrolling endlessly on their phones, or staying glued to social media, only to find themselves exhausted again by Monday. Experts suggest that with a few mindful lifestyle changes, weekends can be used far more effectively to restore both physical and mental energy. Here are five simple ways to help ease a week’s worth of fatigue.

1. Rest Adequately, Avoid Oversleeping

After early mornings and demanding work schedules, sleep deprivation is common. While a bit of extra rest over the weekend can aid recovery, excessive sleep may leave the body feeling even more lethargic. Ideally, one to two additional hours of sleep is sufficient. Quality rest helps calm the nervous system and restores natural energy levels.

2. Limit Screen Exposure

Continuous use of smartphones, laptops, and television prevents the mind from fully disengaging. Taking a break from digital devices and social media for a few hours over the weekend can significantly reduce mental fatigue, ease eye strain, and allow the brain to reset.

ALSO READ | Did A Bengal-Gujarat Connection Help One Tagore Woman Change Saree Fashion?

3. Reconnect with Nature

Spending time outdoors, whether in a park, garden, or open space, can have a calming effect on both body and mind. Simple activities like walking on grass or breathing fresh air help reduce stress and bring mental clarity.

4. Revisit Personal Interests

In the demands of daily life, personal hobbies are often neglected. The weekend offers an opportunity to reconnect with activities that bring joy, such as reading, painting, gardening, music, or any creative pursuit. These activities help rejuvenate the mind and improve emotional well-being.

5. Relax The Body

Physical fatigue after a long week is natural. Warm showers, gentle stretching, light massage, or soaking the feet in warm salted water can help relieve muscle tension and improve blood circulation, promoting relaxation.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE | 'What Happens After Us?': The Unanswered Question Haunting Parents Of Autistic Children

6. Strengthen Social Connections

Meaningful interaction with family and friends can be deeply restorative. Spending time with loved ones, engaging in conversations, and sharing experiences helps reduce stress and fosters a sense of emotional balance and connection.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator