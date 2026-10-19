Explorer
Nishad Kumar Wins Gold In Men's Long Jump At Asian Para Games 2026
India’s Nishad Kumar clinched gold in the men’s T47 long jump with a best effort of 7.11m at the Asian Para Games 2026. The victory secured India’s second gold medal at the continental event.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Top Headlines
Sports
WATCH: Sri Lanka Spinner's Bizarre Bowling Action Leaves Pakistan Confused
Sports
India Pacer Set For Test Comeback, Reveals How Gautam Gambhir Helped Him Through Tough Phase
Sports
Mona Agarwal Creates History, Wins India’s First Gold At 2026 Asian Para Games
Sports
WATCH: Dhoni Teases Wife Sakshi With Cheeky Ice Cream Trick At Ambani Family’s Navratri Celebrations
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion