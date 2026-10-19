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English NewsSportsNishad Kumar Wins Gold In Men's Long Jump At Asian Para Games 2026

Nishad Kumar Wins Gold In Men's Long Jump At Asian Para Games 2026

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 03:35 PM (IST)

India’s Nishad Kumar clinched gold in the men’s T47 long jump with a best effort of 7.11m at the Asian Para Games 2026. The victory secured India’s second gold medal at the continental event. 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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