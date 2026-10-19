Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: Know The Correct Vrat Date And Fast Breaking Time

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The Papankusha Ekadashi fast will be observed on October 22, 2026. Know when the Ekadashi tithi begins, the puja vidhi and the time to break the fast on October 23. Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: The fast will be observed on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The Ekadashi tithi will begin on the afternoon of October 21, but Dashami will prevail at sunrise that day. Since Ekadashi will be present at sunrise the following morning, the fast will be observed on October 22.

The fast will be broken on the morning of Friday, October 23. Both Drik Panchang and ISKCON Jaipur's fasting calendar list the same date for the observance. Papankusha Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. According to religious beliefs, observing the Papankusha Ekadashi fast helps devotees attain freedom from sins and purify their minds.

When Does The Papankusha Ekadashi Tithi Begin?

According to the Hindu calendar calculations for New Delhi, the Ekadashi tithi timings are as follows:

Ekadashi tithi begins: October 21, 2026, at 2:11 PM

Ekadashi tithi ends: October 22, 2026, at 2:47 PM

Papankusha Ekadashi fast: Thursday, October 22, 2026

Parana (breaking the fast): Friday, October 23, 2026

Why Is The Fast On October 22 If The Tithi Begins On October 21?

The date on which a tithi begins and the date on which a fast is observed are not always the same. This year, the Ekadashi tithi will begin on the afternoon of October 21. However, Dashami will prevail at sunrise on that day. On October 22, Ekadashi will be present at sunrise. Therefore, the Papankusha Ekadashi fast will be observed on this date. Devotees should not determine the fasting date solely by looking at the time when the tithi begins.

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What Is The Parana Time On October 23?

According to the Panchang, the Parana time for Papankusha Ekadashi in New Delhi and the NCR region is from 6:27 AM to 8:42 AM on October 23. Sunrise and Parana timings may vary depending on the city.

How To Worship Lord Vishnu On Papankusha Ekadashi

After taking a bath in the morning, wear clean clothes and take a vow to observe the fast in front of Lord Vishnu. Light a diya and offer flowers, fruits and Tulsi leaves according to your convenience. Devotees can chant the mantra Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya or recite the Vishnu Sahasranama. Wearing yellow clothes is not compulsory. Cleanliness, devotion and self-restraint should be maintained during the worship.

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What Should You Keep In Mind While Observing The Fast?

According to the traditional practices associated with Ekadashi fasting, rice and grains are avoided. Devotees may follow fruit-based fasting rules according to their family or religious traditions. A waterless fast should not be considered compulsory for everyone. Parana means breaking the fast on the following day. Instead of breaking the fast at any convenient time, devotees should follow the timings mentioned in the local Panchang. Those who wish to donate food or grains to people in need may do so according to their means.

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