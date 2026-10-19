‘Misused By Pakistan For Its Bigoted Agenda’: MEA Tears Into OIC Over Anti-India Remarks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India rejected OIC anti-India resolutions, citing Pakistan's orchestration.

MEA highlighted J&K's growth, contrasted with PoJK repression.

India dismissed Islamophobia claims, citing Pakistan's internal challenges.

India has strongly rejected anti-India references in resolutions adopted at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Baghdad on October 17-18, accusing Pakistan of orchestrating what it described as malicious and false claims. The Ministry of External Affairs said the organisation had once again been misused to advance Pakistan’s agenda.

India Hits Back

In a statement issued on October 19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was disappointed that the OIC had allowed itself to be used by Pakistan to pursue “bigoted agenda” against India.

Our statement on anti-India references at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Baghdad ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/e5qalSKgQS https://t.co/cVTixPCiiO — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 19, 2026

India maintained that the organisation had no standing to comment on matters it considers strictly internal, particularly those concerning the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The ministry reiterated that both territories are integral and inalienable parts of India, asserting that politically motivated statements and propaganda would not change what it described as this reality.

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Kashmir Dispute

The MEA said Jammu and Kashmir had experienced significant economic growth since the abrogation of Article 370, pointing to infrastructure development, tourism and improved connectivity as areas where benefits had accrued directly to residents.

It contrasted this with Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where it accused Pakistan of unleashing violence and repression against civilian protesters.

The statement said that scores of protesters, including women and children, had been killed, adding that media restrictions had failed to conceal serious human rights violations.

New Delhi said the outstanding issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir were Pakistan’s withdrawal from areas under its illegal and forcible occupation and an end to its continued support for cross-border terrorism.

Islamophobia Allegations Rejected

India also rejected references to Islamophobia in the OIC resolutions, describing them as fabricated and hostile allegations intended to divert international attention from Pakistan’s domestic challenges.

The MEA slammed Pakistan for having a poor record on minority persecution and sectarian violence, while also pointing to governance failures and political instability.

The ministry argued that the OIC’s repeated endorsement of narratives promoted by Pakistan raised serious questions about the organisation’s credibility and integrity.

It called on OIC member states to reconsider the organisation’s approach and undertake reforms, saying its members should do better.

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