India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsLifestyleDoc Talk | Breast Cancer Prevention: 6 Lifestyle Changes That May Help Lower Your Risk

Doc Talk | Breast Cancer Prevention: 6 Lifestyle Changes That May Help Lower Your Risk

Breast cancer risk depends on several factors, including age, genetics and family history. However, regular exercise, healthy eating, weight management and avoiding alcohol may help reduce risk.

Written By : Dr. Mandar Nadkarni |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Healthy habits reduce risk, but medical screening remains crucial.

Breast cancer does not have a single cause, and that is what makes it complicated. Age, genetics, hormonal exposure, and family history all contribute to a person's risk, and most of these factors are beyond a person's control. What can be influenced, to some extent, is how a person lives day to day. No lifestyle choice can guarantee protection, but certain habits may help reduce the risk.

Lifestyle Habits That May Help Reduce Breast Cancer Risk

Physical activity is one of the more consistently supported factors. It helps maintain a healthy weight, supports the way the body processes hormones and contributes to metabolic health. The type of activity matters less than consistency. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming and dancing all count. Regular movement makes a difference, not how hard a person pushes themselves in any single session.

Weight management becomes a more pressing concern after menopause. Fat tissue produces oestrogen, which can stimulate the growth of certain breast cancer cells. This is why weight gain during this stage of life carries greater significance than it might at other points. Eating well and staying active are practical ways to manage weight, although doing so is not always straightforward.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Chasing Festive Glow? Why Over-Exfoliation Can Backfire On Indian Skin

Alcohol is another factor worth addressing because the link between alcohol consumption and breast cancer risk is well established. The risk increases with consumption, as alcohol can affect hormone levels and contribute to cellular damage over time. Avoiding alcohol eliminates this particular source of risk.

Diet also receives considerable attention. While no single food can prevent cancer, the overall pattern of eating matters. Vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and fibre-rich foods support a healthy weight and provide essential nutrients. Choosing minimally processed foods more often is a practical step that people can take without changing their entire diet at once.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Piles Don’t Always Need Surgery: How To Know When An Operation Is Necessary

Breastfeeding has also been linked to a modest reduction in breast cancer risk, with longer durations potentially offering greater benefits. Hormonal factors matter, too. Certain menopausal hormone therapies can increase breast cancer risk, depending on the type used and the duration of treatment. Anyone considering hormone-based treatment should discuss its potential benefits and risks with a doctor.

Why Healthy Habits Cannot Eliminate Breast Cancer Risk

One point needs to be made clear: breast cancer can develop even in people who follow healthy lifestyles. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and maintaining a healthy weight do not make anyone immune to the disease. Age, genetics, reproductive history and family history can influence risk in ways that lifestyle changes cannot cancel out.

Nevertheless, healthy habits remain valuable. Staying active, avoiding alcohol, eating well and maintaining a healthy weight contribute to overall well-being, with benefits that extend beyond cancer risk.

Knowing your family history, following appropriate screening recommendations, and speaking to a doctor about any unusual breast changes are equally important. Consistent, manageable choices over time can support better health, but they should complement, not replace, medical advice and recommended screening.

 
 [Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is weight management important for reducing breast cancer risk after menopause?

After menopause, fat tissue produces estrogen, which can stimulate the growth of certain breast cancer cells. Managing weight helps to reduce this particular risk factor.

About the author Dr. Mandar Nadkarni

Dr. Mandar Nadkarni is Director (Group), Breast Oncology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. He has over 23 years of experience. He was a key member in establishing the the Kokilaben Hospital Breast Care Unit in 2009 - it was based on the guidelines set by the European Society of Mastology (EUSOMA) - it included all fields from screening to diagnosis to multimodal care and even palliative care and pain clinic. Over the last 17 years, the unit has performed over 9500 breast cancer related procedures.
Read More
Published at : 19 Oct 2026 01:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breast Cancer Breast Cancer Symptoms Physical Activity Healthy Lifestyle Alcohol Consumption Healthy Diet Breast Cancer Prevention Breast Cancer Risk Factors
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: Know The Correct Vrat Date And Fast Breaking Time
Papankusha Ekadashi 2026: Know The Correct Vrat Date And Fast Breaking Time
Lifestyle
What Happens In Your Brain When You Can’t Stop Laughing?
What Happens In Your Brain When You Can’t Stop Laughing?
Lifestyle
Pet First | Struggling To Give Your Dog A Pill? 5 Tips To Make It Easier
Pet First | Struggling To Give Your Dog A Pill? 5 Tips To Make It Easier
Lifestyle
Budget Traveller | Planning A Trip To Loktak Lake? Explore Manipur’s Floating Wonder Under Rs 25,000
Budget Traveller | Planning A Trip To Loktak Lake? Explore Manipur’s Floating Wonder Under Rs 25,000
Advertisement

Videos

Police Details: Tiger Shroff Reportedly Escaped Unharmed by Reacting Quickly to Gunfire
Major Breakthrough: Suspect Detained Near Maharashtra–Gujarat Border in Tiger Shroff Shooting Probe
Major Claim: Social Media Post Attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Tiger Shroff Attack
Major Breakthrough: FIR Reveals Details of Attack on Tiger Shroff as Police Trace Suspects’ Motorcycle
Major Revelation: Tiger Shroff Attackers Allegedly Conducted 45-Minute Recce Before Firing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget