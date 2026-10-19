Zepto Under FSSAI Scanner After Customer Receives Expired Besan

Food safety regulator FSSAI has issued a notice to quick-commerce platform Zepto over a complaint alleging that it delivered expired gram flour (besan) to a customer.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it had taken note of a complaint against Zepto Marketplace Pvt Ltd concerning the alleged delivery of expired besan.

According to the complaint, the customer received two packets of besan bearing a “USE BY: 12-09-2026” label, suggesting that both products had passed their use-by date when delivered, the regulator said.

FSSAI has asked Zepto to verify the allegations and provide details related to the order, delivery, warehouse, seller and product involved.

The company has also been directed to explain how the incident occurred and confirm whether the affected stock has been withdrawn, customers have been informed, refunds have been issued and corrective steps have been taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The regulator has further sought a written response from the company.