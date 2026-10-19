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English NewsNewsIndiaZepto Under FSSAI Scanner After Customer Receives Expired Besan

Zepto Under FSSAI Scanner After Customer Receives Expired Besan

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it had taken note of a complaint against Zepto Marketplace Pvt Ltd concerning the alleged delivery of expired besan.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 03:43 PM (IST)

Food safety regulator FSSAI has issued a notice to quick-commerce platform Zepto over a complaint alleging that it delivered expired gram flour (besan) to a customer.

In a post on social media platform X on Monday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said it had taken note of a complaint against Zepto Marketplace Pvt Ltd concerning the alleged delivery of expired besan.

According to the complaint, the customer received two packets of besan bearing a “USE BY: 12-09-2026” label, suggesting that both products had passed their use-by date when delivered, the regulator said.

FSSAI has asked Zepto to verify the allegations and provide details related to the order, delivery, warehouse, seller and product involved.

The company has also been directed to explain how the incident occurred and confirm whether the affected stock has been withdrawn, customers have been informed, refunds have been issued and corrective steps have been taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The regulator has further sought a written response from the company.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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