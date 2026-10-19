‘India Is Neither Bangladesh Nor France’: Shashi Tharoor Rejects ‘Regime Change’ Charge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition protests electoral roll revision spark

Tharoor emphasizes peaceful protests, demanding fair elections, not violence.

Union Minister Rijiju alleges conspiracy to incite India violence.

Amid Opposition protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, references to “regime change” and Bangladesh have sparked a political controversy. The BJP has described the developments as part of a larger conspiracy, while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said India should not be compared with either Bangladesh or France.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said the Opposition believes in peaceful protests and does not support violence such as the burning of buses and police stations witnessed in France.

“We do not support any such violence. We believe only in peaceful protest. I have also participated in such protests, and I think the Opposition generally supports this kind of protest,” Tharoor said.

Also Read: AISA President Neha Bora Moves Delhi HC Over SEM Notice Seeking Rs 10,000 Bond To Maintain Peace

What Is Shashi Tharoor Demanding?

Tharoor said references to “regime change” were being misrepresented, stressing that the Opposition was demanding free and fair elections.

“There is no point in twisting words like regime change. We are only demanding free and fair elections. The concern today is that the names of a large number of people have been removed from the electoral rolls. That is why we are demanding that the entire process be cancelled,” he said.

Calling it a constitutional issue, Tharoor said the demand had nothing to do with bringing down the government or attempting to do so.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam | n Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "I think that India is not Bangladesh and India is not France. I don't see these analogies as particularly relevant... We would never condone any of the violence, setting alight buses and police stations and so on, that has occurred in France. We only believe in peaceful protest... that's the kind of protest that I have participated in, and that I believe the opposition in general supports... As far as the larger issues are concerned, there's no point distorting a phrase like 'regime change' and so on... What we are calling for is free and fair elections... What is troubling today is that large numbers of people have been cut from the electoral rolls as the result of a completely troublesome, irregular, and partially illegal process. This is why we are calling for all this to be undone... It's a constitutional issue. It's not an issue of trying to topple a regime or anything like that..." He adds, "...Democracy is not a gift of anybody... we, the ordinary citizens of India, are the custodians of it... Every Indian citizen has the right to protect our democracy... All I'm saying is we are asking institutions like the Election Commission to behave themselves, to perform as they are required to by the democratic Constitution of India. That's all it is. I'm not in any way challenging these institutions as institutions. I'm challenging the way they are behaving, the way they are conducting themselves, and that is something that honestly all of us in India should be concerned about..." — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

He added that every Indian citizen had the right to protect democracy and that the Opposition was asking institutions such as the Election Commission to fulfil their responsibilities in accordance with India’s democratic Constitution.

“I am not challenging these institutions, but questioning their way of functioning and their conduct. All of us in India should be concerned about this,” he said.

What Did Kiren Rijiju Say?

The controversy follows senior advocate Prashant Bhushan’s recent statement that the Opposition wants “regime change” and a viral video of AISA president Neha Bora referring to protests in Bangladesh.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that a similar conspiracy involving violence had been planned in India.

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“The violent incidents in Bangladesh and the riots, arson and looting in France were part of a similar conspiracy being plotted for India. Anti-India groups and some politicians had planned to provoke young people and spread violence on our streets,” Rijiju said.

He alleged that those behind the conspiracy had forgotten that India was neither Bangladesh nor France.

“Regime change in India is certainly possible—but only through elections, not through Soros,” he added.