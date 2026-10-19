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English NewsNews‘India Is Neither Bangladesh Nor France’: Shashi Tharoor Rejects ‘Regime Change’ Charge

‘India Is Neither Bangladesh Nor France’: Shashi Tharoor Rejects ‘Regime Change’ Charge

Shashi Tharoor said India is neither Bangladesh nor France, stressing that the Opposition seeks free and fair elections and peaceful protests. Kiren Rijiju alleged a conspiracy to incite violence.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Opposition protests electoral roll revision spark
  • Tharoor emphasizes peaceful protests, demanding fair elections, not violence.
  • Union Minister Rijiju alleges conspiracy to incite India violence.

Amid Opposition protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, references to “regime change” and Bangladesh have sparked a political controversy. The BJP has described the developments as part of a larger conspiracy, while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said India should not be compared with either Bangladesh or France.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said the Opposition believes in peaceful protests and does not support violence such as the burning of buses and police stations witnessed in France.

“We do not support any such violence. We believe only in peaceful protest. I have also participated in such protests, and I think the Opposition generally supports this kind of protest,” Tharoor said.

Also Read: AISA President Neha Bora Moves Delhi HC Over SEM Notice Seeking Rs 10,000 Bond To Maintain Peace

What Is Shashi Tharoor Demanding?

Tharoor said references to “regime change” were being misrepresented, stressing that the Opposition was demanding free and fair elections.

“There is no point in twisting words like regime change. We are only demanding free and fair elections. The concern today is that the names of a large number of people have been removed from the electoral rolls. That is why we are demanding that the entire process be cancelled,” he said.

Calling it a constitutional issue, Tharoor said the demand had nothing to do with bringing down the government or attempting to do so.

He added that every Indian citizen had the right to protect democracy and that the Opposition was asking institutions such as the Election Commission to fulfil their responsibilities in accordance with India’s democratic Constitution.

“I am not challenging these institutions, but questioning their way of functioning and their conduct. All of us in India should be concerned about this,” he said.

What Did Kiren Rijiju Say?

The controversy follows senior advocate Prashant Bhushan’s recent statement that the Opposition wants “regime change” and a viral video of AISA president Neha Bora referring to protests in Bangladesh.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that a similar conspiracy involving violence had been planned in India.

Also Read: ‘Back To Holidaying’: BJP Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi Over Foreign Trip During Navratri

“The violent incidents in Bangladesh and the riots, arson and looting in France were part of a similar conspiracy being plotted for India. Anti-India groups and some politicians had planned to provoke young people and spread violence on our streets,” Rijiju said.

He alleged that those behind the conspiracy had forgotten that India was neither Bangladesh nor France.

“Regime change in India is certainly possible—but only through elections, not through Soros,” he added.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary concern raised by the Opposition regarding electoral rolls?

The Opposition is primarily concerned about a large number of names being removed from the electoral rolls. They are demanding the cancellation of the entire process due to this issue.

What allegations did Union Minister Kiren Rijiju make regarding the protests?

Rijiju alleged a conspiracy to incite violence in India, similar to incidents in Bangladesh and France. He claimed anti-India groups and politicians planned to provoke youth.

Does the Opposition support violence during protests, according to Shashi Tharoor?

No, Shashi Tharoor stated that the Opposition believes only in peaceful protest. He specifically mentioned they do not support violence like bus burnings seen in France.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 04:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh France Shashi Tharoor Kiren RIjiju Regime Change
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