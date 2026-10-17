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English NewsPhoto GalleryLifestyleNavratri Day 7 2026: Royal Blue Outfit Ideas Inspired By Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon And More

Navratri Day 7 2026: Royal Blue Outfit Ideas Inspired By Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon And More

Navratri Day 7 2026 calls for royal blue outfits. Take inspiration from Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and more to create an elegant and festive look.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Navratri Day 7 2026 calls for royal blue outfits. Take inspiration from Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and more to create an elegant and festive look.

Navratri Day 7 2026: Royal blue outfit inspiration from Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and more.

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Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Madhuri Dixit's elegant royal blue saree look. The stunning saree, featuring intricate golden embroidery, paired with statement earrings and soft, voluminous hair, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and timeless glamour.
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Madhuri Dixit's elegant royal blue saree look. The stunning saree, featuring intricate golden embroidery, paired with statement earrings and soft, voluminous hair, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and timeless glamour.
2/6
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Rakul Preet in elegant royal blue saree look. The stunning saree, featuring an exquisite mirror-work border, paired with statement oxidized earrings, stacked bangles, and a sleek updo, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary glam.
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Rakul Preet in elegant royal blue saree look. The stunning saree, featuring an exquisite mirror-work border, paired with statement oxidized earrings, stacked bangles, and a sleek updo, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary glam.
3/6
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Sonakshi Sinha's elegant royal blue kurta set look. The stunning ethnic ensemble, featuring subtle golden bootis and a sheer matching dupatta, paired with a sleek braided hairdo, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and timeless glamour.
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Sonakshi Sinha's elegant royal blue kurta set look. The stunning ethnic ensemble, featuring subtle golden bootis and a sheer matching dupatta, paired with a sleek braided hairdo, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and timeless glamour.
4/6
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Kriti Sanon's elegant royal blue saree look. The stunning saree, featuring intricate zari embroidery, paired with statement earrings and soft, voluminous hair, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and timeless glamour.
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Kriti Sanon's elegant royal blue saree look. The stunning saree, featuring intricate zari embroidery, paired with statement earrings and soft, voluminous hair, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and timeless glamour.
5/6
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Ananya Panday's elegant royal blue ethnic look. The stunning embroidered ensemble, paired with statement gemstone earrings and a gajra-adorned bun, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and timeless glamour.
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Ananya Panday's elegant royal blue ethnic look. The stunning embroidered ensemble, paired with statement gemstone earrings and a gajra-adorned bun, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and timeless glamour.
6/6
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Genelia D'Souza's elegant royal blue ethnic look. The stunning full-sleeve anarkali ensemble, featuring an intricately woven traditional dupatta, statement earrings, and a sleek bun, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and timeless glamour.
Celebrate Day 7 of Navratri in style with Genelia D'Souza's elegant royal blue ethnic look. The stunning full-sleeve anarkali ensemble, featuring an intricately woven traditional dupatta, statement earrings, and a sleek bun, strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and timeless glamour.
Published at : 17 Oct 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Madhuri Dixit Ananya Panday Navratri Day 7 Royal Blue Outfit Ideas Navratri 2026

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