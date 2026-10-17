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Navratri Day 7 2026: Royal Blue Outfit Ideas Inspired By Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon And More
Navratri Day 7 2026 calls for royal blue outfits. Take inspiration from Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and more to create an elegant and festive look.
Navratri Day 7 2026: Royal blue outfit inspiration from Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and more.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
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