Navratri Day 6: Grey Outfit Ideas From Radhika Madan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rashmika Mandanna And More

If you are a newlywed bride and want to wear something ethnic for a family puja during Navratri, Alia Bhatt's look can be a perfect choice. Her grey lehenga looks stylish and elegant. If you do not want to wear a deep-neck blouse, you can pair the lehenga with a regular blouse instead. The dupatta draped over her head and her open, wavy hair are the highlights of this look. If you plan to recreate the outfit, carry the dupatta in a similar style.