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English NewsPhoto GalleryLifestyleNavratri Day 6: Grey Outfit Ideas From Radhika Madan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rashmika Mandanna And More

Navratri Day 6: Grey Outfit Ideas From Radhika Madan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rashmika Mandanna And More

Looking for Navratri Day 6 outfit inspiration? Take cues from Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and others to style elegant grey ethnic looks this festive season.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Looking for Navratri Day 6 outfit inspiration? Take cues from Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and others to style elegant grey ethnic looks this festive season.

bollywood actresses inspire grey ethnic outfit ideas for navratri day 6.

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If you want to wear a shimmery or striped saree, you can take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan's look. She has left the saree's pallu loose and paired the outfit with matching earrings. Her look is elegant and can be a great choice for the festive season.
If you want to wear a shimmery or striped saree, you can take inspiration from Kareena Kapoor Khan's look. She has left the saree's pallu loose and paired the outfit with matching earrings. Her look is elegant and can be a great choice for the festive season.
2/7
If you have to attend a Navratri function with friends and want to wear something modern, you can try Radhika Madan's look. She looks stunning in a heavily embellished crop top. The halter-neck top is paired with a matching flared skirt, while the dupatta also stands out with its unique design.
If you have to attend a Navratri function with friends and want to wear something modern, you can try Radhika Madan's look. She looks stunning in a heavily embellished crop top. The halter-neck top is paired with a matching flared skirt, while the dupatta also stands out with its unique design.
3/7
If you are a newlywed bride and want to wear something ethnic for a family puja during Navratri, Alia Bhatt's look can be a perfect choice. Her grey lehenga looks stylish and elegant. If you do not want to wear a deep-neck blouse, you can pair the lehenga with a regular blouse instead. The dupatta draped over her head and her open, wavy hair are the highlights of this look. If you plan to recreate the outfit, carry the dupatta in a similar style.
If you are a newlywed bride and want to wear something ethnic for a family puja during Navratri, Alia Bhatt's look can be a perfect choice. Her grey lehenga looks stylish and elegant. If you do not want to wear a deep-neck blouse, you can pair the lehenga with a regular blouse instead. The dupatta draped over her head and her open, wavy hair are the highlights of this look. If you plan to recreate the outfit, carry the dupatta in a similar style.
4/7
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a plain grey silk saree. She has paired it with oxidised jhumkas and a matching ring. Her wavy hair and glossy lips enhance her beauty. Her graceful pose adds to the overall charm of the look. If you want to wear a plain grey saree this Navratri, recreating this look can be an easy option.
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a plain grey silk saree. She has paired it with oxidised jhumkas and a matching ring. Her wavy hair and glossy lips enhance her beauty. Her graceful pose adds to the overall charm of the look. If you want to wear a plain grey saree this Navratri, recreating this look can be an easy option.
5/7
If you do not want to wear an entirely grey outfit, you can take inspiration from Rakul Preet Singh's look. She has paired a crop top and sharara with a long grey jacket. To accessorise the outfit, she has worn a choker along with a long necklace. Her smoky eye makeup complements the outfit beautifully.
If you do not want to wear an entirely grey outfit, you can take inspiration from Rakul Preet Singh's look. She has paired a crop top and sharara with a long grey jacket. To accessorise the outfit, she has worn a choker along with a long necklace. Her smoky eye makeup complements the outfit beautifully.
6/7
Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a greyish-white saree. She has kept her accessories minimal to balance the look. The actress has styled her hair in a stylish bun, leaving a few strands loose at the front. Her eye makeup also looks attractive. You can try a similar outfit for Navratri.
Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a greyish-white saree. She has kept her accessories minimal to balance the look. The actress has styled her hair in a stylish bun, leaving a few strands loose at the front. Her eye makeup also looks attractive. You can try a similar outfit for Navratri.
7/7
Sobhita Dhulipala's look is also perfect for the sixth day of Navratri. She has paired a white choker with matching statement earrings. Her hair is styled in a bun, while her lip and eye makeup make the look special. If you want to wear a heavily embellished saree, you can take inspiration from her outfit.
Sobhita Dhulipala's look is also perfect for the sixth day of Navratri. She has paired a white choker with matching statement earrings. Her hair is styled in a bun, while her lip and eye makeup make the look special. If you want to wear a heavily embellished saree, you can take inspiration from her outfit.
Published at : 16 Oct 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Radhika Madan Rashmika Mandanna Kareena Kapoor Khan Navratri Day 6 Grey Outfit Ideas

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