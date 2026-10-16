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Navratri Day 6: Grey Outfit Ideas From Radhika Madan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rashmika Mandanna And More
Looking for Navratri Day 6 outfit inspiration? Take cues from Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and others to style elegant grey ethnic looks this festive season.
bollywood actresses inspire grey ethnic outfit ideas for navratri day 6.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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