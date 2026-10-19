Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three arrested in Rajasthan for Tiger Shroff car firing.

Kota Police intercepted suspects on Pune-Jaipur Express following tip.

Accused reportedly planned to escape to Nepal via Delhi.

The Sunday firing was allegedly a pre-planned attack.

Three men accused of opening fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai have been arrested by Kota Police in Rajasthan. Acting on a tip-off received at around 9.45 am, the police team sealed exit points and searched key locations before apprehending the suspects aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express. Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said preliminary questioning suggested that the accused planned to travel to Delhi before attempting to escape to Nepal.

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How Kota Police Arrested The Three Accused

According to Gautam, police received information about the suspects at around 9.45 am and moved quickly to secure exit points, platforms and other locations at the railway station. The three men were detained while travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express.

Gautam said, "We covered the exit points, platforms and various other locations to apprehend the accused. It was the Pune-Jaipur Express. We received the information around 9:45 AM. The Mumbai Police have arrived, and we will hand the accused over to them. Based on preliminary questioning, one of the accused is a Rapido rider. Further detailed interrogation will provide more clarity."

The suspects are reportedly from Haryana and Bihar, with two belonging to Haryana and the third to Bihar. Police said further interrogation would help establish more details about their alleged roles and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

#WATCH | Kota, Rajasthan: Regarding the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Kota SP Tejaswani Gautam says, "We covered the exit points, platforms and various other locations to apprehend the accused. It was the Pune-Jaipur Express. We received the information around 9:45 AM. The Mumbai Police have arrived, and we will hand the accused over to them. Based on preliminary questioning, one of the accused is a Rapido rider. Further detailed interrogation will provide more clarity. The other two, one of whom is a minor and the other, Rehan, work as labourers in Sonipat. Preliminary questioning revealed that they intended to travel to Delhi by this train and then escape to Nepal from there. Rehan had previously been in contact with Anil Pandit..." — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2026

What Police Suspect About The Tiger Shroff Firing

According to Mumbai Police, the firing took place at around 7 pm on Sunday as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The accused allegedly opened fire at his car.

Sources in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch suspect that the attack was planned in advance. Investigators believe the alleged shooters had carried out reconnaissance of Shroff’s movements and were aware of his reported Sunday visits to the Juhu football ground.

The suspects allegedly timed the attack as the actor was leaving the venue. Following the firing, they are believed to have travelled along SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri before abandoning their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarding a train towards Borivali.

Preliminary intelligence suggests that the men subsequently crossed the Maharashtra border in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Carried Out Attack On Anil Pandit’s Instructions, Tried To Flee To Nepal

Accused Allegedly Planned To Escape To Nepal

During preliminary questioning, the three men reportedly told police they intended to travel to Delhi before making their way to Nepal. The plan, investigators believe, was to avoid being traced after the alleged shooting in Mumbai.

The suspects are expected to be handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation. Detailed questioning is likely to provide greater clarity about the alleged planning, the suspects’ movements and their roles in the firing incident.