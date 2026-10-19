Manipur: 4 Killed In Militant Attack, Protesters Place 2 Bodies Outside CM’s Residence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Militants attacked firewood collectors, killing three, injuring three.

Protesters placed victims' bodies outside CM's residence demanding action.

Imphal protests, market shutdowns followed; state violence continues.

4 people collecting firewood in Manipur were killed in a suspected militant attack on Monday, while 3 others were injured and 3 went missing. The killings triggered protests in Imphal, where angry residents placed 2 victims’ bodies outside Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh’s residence, demanding action over the violence that has continued to affect the state since May 2023.

Deadly Ambush

The attack took place around 7 am when a group of 16 people went into the hills near their village to collect firewood. Militants opened fire on the group along the border of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, officials said.

Arubam Ronil, 35, and Lairenlakpam Inaobi, 51, died at the scene. Kshetrimayum Sushil, 32, later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, an official said.

The 3 injured victims were identified as N Suraj, 19, Meisnam Somendro, 53, and K Bosan, 45. They were receiving treatment at a hospital. Officials said three other members of the group remained missing after the attack.

Bodies Outside CM’s Residence

Anger over the killings spilled onto the streets of Imphal, with residents bringing the bodies to the state capital to protest against the violence.

2 bodies were placed outside the main gate of the chief minister’s residence in Babupara.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Following the police action, the bodies were taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

Security was tightened around the chief minister’s bungalow and along roads leading to the residence following the unrest.

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Protests Disrupt Imphal

Chief Minister Singh later visited the injured victims at a private hospital.

Elsewhere in Imphal, protesters blocked a road at Khurai Lamlong, while a group of women staged a demonstration at Ema Keithel, a prominent market in the city.

Markets and shops across Imphal shut following the killings, reflecting widespread anger and concern among residents.

The latest attack comes amid continuing tensions in Manipur, where violence since May 2023 has claimed lives, displaced communities and deepened divisions.

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