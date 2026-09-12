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English NewsReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja First Look Unveiled In Mumbai | WATCH

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja First Look Unveiled In Mumbai | WATCH

Lalbaugcha Raja’s first look has been unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, marking the start of festive celebrations at Mumbai’s iconic Ganesh pandal.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lalbaugcha Raja first look unveiled, beginning Ganesh Chaturthi buzz.
  • Celebrated since 1934, the idol attracts millions of devotees annually.
  • Ganesh Chaturthi begins September 14, also featuring eco-friendly idols.

Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has unveiled its first look ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, signalling the beginning of the festive buzz surrounding one of the city’s most celebrated Ganesh idols. The unveiling on Friday evening has once again put the spotlight on the annual Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai.

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Lalbaugcha Raja First Look Revealed Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

The majestic Lalbaugcha Raja idol is shown seated on a throne, with a calm, benevolent and loving appearance. The first look remains one of the most eagerly anticipated moments ahead of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav, attracting widespread attention as devotees prepare for the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will begin on September 14. Every year, millions of devotees visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for darshan, making the idol an important part of Mumbai’s festive celebrations.

Associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl, the worship place was founded in 1934 and has become an integral part of the city’s Ganesh Chaturthi tradition. The idol has been cared for by the Kambli family for more than eight decades, continuing a long-standing association with the famous mandal.

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Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada. It starts with Chaturthi and concludes with Anantha Chaturdashi. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

The festival honours Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles', along with his association with wisdom and intelligence. In Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the celebrations draw lakhs of devotees to different mandals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

During the festive period, devotees bring Ganesh idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare traditional delicacies and visit pandals to offer prayers.

Alongside the large-scale celebrations, sustainable alternatives have also been receiving attention. For the past decade, a Mumbai-based artisan has been making Ganpati idols from eco-paper rather than traditional clay or Plaster of Paris (POP).

With the first look now unveiled, Mumbai’s festive preparations have entered another important phase as devotees get ready to welcome Lord Ganesh and take part in the city’s vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the first look of Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled?

The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Friday evening, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. This signals the beginning of the festive buzz for Mumbai's celebrated idol.

What does the Lalbaugcha Raja idol look like?

The majestic Lalbaugcha Raja idol is shown seated on a throne. It has a calm, benevolent, and loving appearance, attracting widespread attention.

When does Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 begin?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will begin on September 14. This is a ten-day festival that honors Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and 'Remover of Obstacles'.

What is Lalbaugcha Raja's association?

Lalbaugcha Raja is associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, founded in 1934 at Putlabai Chawl. It is an integral part of Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi tradition.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 06:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lalbaugcha Raja Lalbaugcha Raja First Look Ganeshotsav Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi 2026
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