Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Lalbaugcha Raja First Look Unveiled In Mumbai | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lalbaugcha Raja first look unveiled, beginning Ganesh Chaturthi buzz.

Celebrated since 1934, the idol attracts millions of devotees annually.

Ganesh Chaturthi begins September 14, also featuring eco-friendly idols.

Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja has unveiled its first look ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, signalling the beginning of the festive buzz surrounding one of the city’s most celebrated Ganesh idols. The unveiling on Friday evening has once again put the spotlight on the annual Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai.

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Lalbaugcha Raja First Look Revealed Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

The majestic Lalbaugcha Raja idol is shown seated on a throne, with a calm, benevolent and loving appearance. The first look remains one of the most eagerly anticipated moments ahead of Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav, attracting widespread attention as devotees prepare for the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will begin on September 14. Every year, millions of devotees visit the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal for darshan, making the idol an important part of Mumbai’s festive celebrations.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14. pic.twitter.com/WZurtiJ7wf — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2026

Associated with the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal at Putlabai Chawl, the worship place was founded in 1934 and has become an integral part of the city’s Ganesh Chaturthi tradition. The idol has been cared for by the Kambli family for more than eight decades, continuing a long-standing association with the famous mandal.

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Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada. It starts with Chaturthi and concludes with Anantha Chaturdashi. The festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi.

The festival honours Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles', along with his association with wisdom and intelligence. In Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, the celebrations draw lakhs of devotees to different mandals to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

During the festive period, devotees bring Ganesh idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare traditional delicacies and visit pandals to offer prayers.

Alongside the large-scale celebrations, sustainable alternatives have also been receiving attention. For the past decade, a Mumbai-based artisan has been making Ganpati idols from eco-paper rather than traditional clay or Plaster of Paris (POP).

With the first look now unveiled, Mumbai’s festive preparations have entered another important phase as devotees get ready to welcome Lord Ganesh and take part in the city’s vibrant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.