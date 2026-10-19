Ramesh Powar has been appointed as a selector, and Pragyan Ojha has been elevated to the chairperson's role. Ojha succeeds Ajit Agarkar as the head of the committee.
Ajit Agarkar Replaced! BCCI Names Pragyan Ojha Chief Selector, Ramesh Powar Joins Panel
The BCCI has appointed Ramesh Powar to its men’s selection committee, with Pragyan Ojha replacing Ajit Agarkar as chairperson.
- BCCI appointed former India spinner Ramesh Powar to selection panel.
- Pragyan Ojha now chairs men's senior selection committee, succeeding Agarkar.
- Powar brings diverse playing and coaching experience to the committee.
- The new five-member panel shapes India's future squad selections.
The BCCI has reshaped its men’s senior selection panel, appointing former India spinner Ramesh Powar as a selector and elevating Pragyan Ojha to the chairperson’s role following Ajit Agarkar’s departure. The appointments follow a selection process conducted by the board’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which interviewed applicants at the BCCI headquarters before recommending Powar for the vacant position.
Ramesh Powar Joins BCCI Men’s Selection Committee
Powar’s appointment brings a former India international with experience in both playing and coaching to the men’s selection panel. The Mumbai-born spinner represented India in two Tests and 31 ODIs during his international career.
After retiring from international cricket, Powar moved into coaching and held several prominent roles. He served as head coach of the India women’s team, as well as Mumbai and Gujarat, and also worked as a bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
His stint with the India women’s team included an Asia Cup title and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. That experience across domestic and international cricket adds another dimension to the selection committee as it evaluates players for India’s upcoming assignments.
The CAC, comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, conducted the interviews and unanimously recommended Powar for the role, according to the BCCI’s announcement.
Pragyan Ojha Takes Over As Chief Selector
Alongside Powar’s appointment, the BCCI confirmed that Pragyan Ojha will serve as chairperson of the men’s senior selection committee, succeeding Agarkar.
The chairperson’s position is determined by seniority, with the number of Test appearances for India forming the basis of the decision. Ojha’s record gives him the required seniority among the panel members.
Agarkar’s tenure ended earlier this month after he opted against seeking a contract extension. During his time in charge, India won three ICC titles, making the change in leadership a notable development for the national team’s selection setup.
Ojha will now lead the committee as it takes decisions on squad composition, player selection and India’s preparations for future international competitions.
Full List Of BCCI Men’s Senior Selection Committee Members
The reconstituted panel comprises five members, with Ojha taking over as chairperson and Powar filling the vacant position.
- Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson)
- Shiv Sundar Das
- RP Singh
- Ajay Ratra
- Ramesh Powar
The new committee brings together former India internationals with experience across different formats and coaching environments. Its decisions will shape the composition of India’s men’s squads as the team moves into its next phase of international cricket.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the new appointments to the BCCI Men's Senior Selection Panel?
What is Ramesh Powar's background before joining the selection committee?
Ramesh Powar is a former India spinner who played two Tests and 31 ODIs. He also has coaching experience with the India women's team, Mumbai, and Gujarat.
How was Pragyan Ojha chosen as the chairperson of the selection committee?
The chairperson's position is determined by seniority, specifically based on the number of Test appearances for India. Ojha's record gives him the required seniority.
Who are the members of the reconstituted BCCI Men's Senior Selection Committee?
The five-member panel includes Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, and Ramesh Powar.