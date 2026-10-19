Ajit Agarkar Replaced! BCCI Names Pragyan Ojha Chief Selector, Ramesh Powar Joins Panel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI appointed former India spinner Ramesh Powar to selection panel.

Pragyan Ojha now chairs men's senior selection committee, succeeding Agarkar.

Powar brings diverse playing and coaching experience to the committee.

The new five-member panel shapes India's future squad selections.

The BCCI has reshaped its men’s senior selection panel, appointing former India spinner Ramesh Powar as a selector and elevating Pragyan Ojha to the chairperson’s role following Ajit Agarkar’s departure. The appointments follow a selection process conducted by the board’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which interviewed applicants at the BCCI headquarters before recommending Powar for the vacant position.

Ramesh Powar Joins BCCI Men’s Selection Committee

Powar’s appointment brings a former India international with experience in both playing and coaching to the men’s selection panel. The Mumbai-born spinner represented India in two Tests and 31 ODIs during his international career.

After retiring from international cricket, Powar moved into coaching and held several prominent roles. He served as head coach of the India women’s team, as well as Mumbai and Gujarat, and also worked as a bowling coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

His stint with the India women’s team included an Asia Cup title and a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. That experience across domestic and international cricket adds another dimension to the selection committee as it evaluates players for India’s upcoming assignments.

The CAC, comprising Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape, conducted the interviews and unanimously recommended Powar for the role, according to the BCCI’s announcement.

Pragyan Ojha Takes Over As Chief Selector

Alongside Powar’s appointment, the BCCI confirmed that Pragyan Ojha will serve as chairperson of the men’s senior selection committee, succeeding Agarkar.

The chairperson’s position is determined by seniority, with the number of Test appearances for India forming the basis of the decision. Ojha’s record gives him the required seniority among the panel members.

Agarkar’s tenure ended earlier this month after he opted against seeking a contract extension. During his time in charge, India won three ICC titles, making the change in leadership a notable development for the national team’s selection setup.

Ojha will now lead the committee as it takes decisions on squad composition, player selection and India’s preparations for future international competitions.

Full List Of BCCI Men’s Senior Selection Committee Members

The reconstituted panel comprises five members, with Ojha taking over as chairperson and Powar filling the vacant position.

Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson)

Shiv Sundar Das

RP Singh

Ajay Ratra

Ramesh Powar

The new committee brings together former India internationals with experience across different formats and coaching environments. Its decisions will shape the composition of India’s men’s squads as the team moves into its next phase of international cricket.