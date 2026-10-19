Dussehra 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Ravan Dahan, Shastra Puja Vidhi And Significance

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Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Celebrated on the tenth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Ashwin, the festival marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravan and Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon Mahishasura. In 2026, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 20. Devotees observe the day with prayers, Shastra Puja and Ravan Dahan. The festival is also considered auspicious for starting new ventures, purchasing valuables and performing religious ceremonies.

Dussehra 2026 Date And Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, the Dashami Tithi will begin at 12:50 PM on October 20 and end at 2:11 PM on October 21. Vijayadashami rituals are performed according to the prevailing tithi and regional traditions.

The important timings for Dussehra 2026 are as follows:

Dussehra date: October 20, 2026

Dashami Tithi begins: 12:50 PM on October 20

Dashami Tithi ends: 2:11 PM on October 21

Vijay Muhurat: 1:59 PM to 2:45 PM on October 20

Ravan Dahan: Traditionally performed during Pradosh Kaal, after sunset

Devotees are advised to check their local Panchang for timings applicable to their city, particularly for Shastra Puja and Ravan Dahan.

Significance Of Dussehra

Dussehra holds immense religious and cultural significance in Hinduism. The festival commemorates Lord Rama's victory over Ravan, the king of Lanka, after a battle fought to rescue Goddess Sita. The burning of Ravan's effigies symbolises the destruction of evil, arrogance and injustice. The festival is also associated with Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura. This victory represents the triumph of divine power over negative forces and is celebrated as Vijayadashami. Across India, Dussehra is observed through different customs, including Ravan Dahan, Durga idol immersion, Shami tree worship and Shastra Puja.

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Why Is Seeing The Neelkanth Bird Considered Auspicious On Dussehra?

According to traditional Hindu beliefs, seeing the Neelkanth bird, also known as the Indian roller, on Dussehra is considered auspicious. Its sighting is associated with prosperity, good fortune and positive beginnings. The day is also considered favourable for purchasing gold, jewellery, vehicles, electronic items and new clothes. Many devotees worship the Shami tree and offer prayers to their tools and weapons as part of the festival's traditional observances.

Shastra Puja On Dussehra

Shastra Puja is an important Dussehra ritual in which weapons and tools are worshipped. The practice is particularly significant among communities with martial traditions and people whose livelihoods depend on specific tools or equipment. Devotees clean their weapons and tools, apply tilak and offer flowers and prayers. In contemporary practice, people may also worship books, vehicles, machinery and account ledgers. The ritual symbolises respect for the instruments used to perform one's duties and the belief that success comes through discipline, courage and righteousness.

Dussehra Puja Vidhi

Devotees can follow these traditional steps to perform Dussehra Puja at home:

Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Clean the place of worship and arrange the puja materials. Prepare a symbolic representation of Dussehra using wheat or lime, according to family traditions. Offer flowers, roli, rice, fruits, jaggery and other customary offerings. Worship weapons, tools, books or account ledgers, as applicable. Offer prayers to Lord Rama and Goddess Durga and seek blessings for prosperity, courage and success. Donate food or other essentials to people in need according to one's capacity. After Ravan Dahan, devotees in some regions distribute Shami tree leaves among family members and seek the blessings of elders.

Rituals may vary by region and family tradition, so devotees can follow the customs observed in their households.

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Which Activities Are Considered Auspicious On Dussehra?

Vijayadashami is regarded as an auspicious day for new beginnings. Many people choose this occasion to start a business, begin construction, purchase property or vehicles, or undertake educational and religious activities. Traditional practices also consider the day suitable for ceremonies such as a child's first writing ceremony, naming ceremonies, Annaprashan, mundan, ear-piercing ceremonies, Yajnopavit Sanskar and Bhumi Pujan. Some astrological traditions advise against conducting marriage ceremonies on this day. However, customs and interpretations may differ across communities and regions.

How Is Dussehra Celebrated Across India?

Dussehra celebrations vary across the country. In many parts of northern India, large effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad are burnt to mark the victory of Lord Rama over the forces of evil. In West Bengal and several eastern states, Vijayadashami marks the conclusion of Durga Puja, with devotees bidding farewell to Goddess Durga through traditional rituals and idol immersion. In other regions, people worship weapons, tools and the Shami tree, exchange greetings and distribute sweets among family members. These customs reflect the festival's central message of righteousness, courage and the triumph of good over evil.

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