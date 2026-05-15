Inside India’s Famous ‘Balaji’ Temple Where Devotees Pray For Visa Approval

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chilkur Balaji Temple near Hyderabad is known as 'Visa Balaji'.

Devotees pray for visa approvals, believing wishes are fulfilled.

The temple has a 500-year-old legend and unique rituals.

It emphasizes equality with no VIP lines or donations.

In India, faith and emotions often go hand in hand. From students praying before exams to families visiting temples before starting something new, belief has always been deeply rooted in everyday life. But did you know there is a temple in India where thousands of people visit every year with one special wish - getting their visa approved?

Located near Hyderabad, Chilkur Balaji Temple is popularly known as the “Visa Balaji Temple.” Over the years, the temple has become famous among students, working professionals and families hoping to travel abroad, especially to countries like the US, Canada and Australia.

The Story Behind The Temple

According to legends, the temple is believed to be over 500 years old. It is said that a devotee who could not travel to Tirupati due to poor health prayed to Lord Venkateswara for help. The lord then appeared in his dream and guided him to a spot near Osman Sagar Lake where sacred idols were later discovered. That place eventually became the Chilkur Balaji Temple.

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Why Is It Called ‘Visa Balaji’?

The temple started gaining popularity during the 1990s when many engineering students and IT professionals from Hyderabad began travelling abroad for studies and jobs. People believed their visa applications got approved after praying at the temple, and slowly the nickname “Visa Balaji” became famous.

Even today, devotees follow a unique ritual here. People first take 11 rounds around the temple while praying for their wish. If their wish gets fulfilled, they return and complete 108 rounds as a gesture of gratitude.

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No VIP Line, No Donations

One thing that makes this temple truly different is that it does not accept money donations from devotees. There is no hundi inside the temple and no VIP treatment either. Politicians, celebrities and common people all stand in the same queue.

In a time where many temples are crowded with special entries and donation counters, Chilkur Balaji Temple is known for keeping devotion simple and equal for everyone.

Thousands Visit Every Week

The temple reportedly sees around 75,000 to 1 lakh visitors every week. During festivals and holiday seasons, the number becomes even higher. Many devotees also share personal stories of getting visas approved shortly after visiting the temple, which keeps the belief alive among people.

Whether one sees it as faith, coincidence or tradition, Chilkur Balaji Temple continues to remain one of India’s most unique and talked-about spiritual destinations.