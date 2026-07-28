Budget Traveller | 5 Offbeat Places In South India To Visit During Monsoon

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yercaud, Araku, Thenmala feature hills, coffee, and nature adventures.

When the monsoon arrives, South India transforms into a lush paradise of mist-covered hills, cascading waterfalls and emerald forests. While destinations like Munnar and Coorg attract huge crowds, several lesser-known gems offer equally breathtaking experiences without the rush. If you're looking for a peaceful monsoon escape, these five offbeat destinations deserve a place on your travel bucket list.

Hidden Monsoon Escapes Worth Exploring

1. Agumbe, Karnataka

Often called the "Cherrapunji of South India", Agumbe is famous for its dense rainforests, spectacular sunsets and numerous waterfalls. The village is also home to the King Cobra Research Centre, making it a fascinating destination for nature lovers.

Approximate Budget: Rs 6,000-Rs 9,000 for a 2-day trip.

2. Gavi, Kerala

Nestled inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve, Gavi is a haven for eco-tourism. Monsoon enhances its forests, lakes and wildlife, offering opportunities for trekking, birdwatching and bamboo rafting.

Approximate Budget: Rs 7,000-Rs 10,000 for a 2-day trip.

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Scenic Destinations Away From The Crowds

3. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Unlike its more popular neighbour Ooty, Yercaud remains relatively peaceful even during peak travel seasons. Surrounded by coffee plantations and misty viewpoints, it is ideal for travellers seeking a quiet hill station experience.

Approximate Budget: Rs 5,000–Rs 8,000 for a weekend getaway.

4. Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Known for its coffee estates, waterfalls and tribal culture, Araku Valley becomes even more picturesque during the rains. The scenic train journey to the valley is considered one of the highlights of the trip.

Approximate Budget: Rs 6,500–Rs 10,000 for a 2 to 3-day holiday.

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Budget-Friendly Monsoon Travel Tips

5. Thenmala, Kerala

India's first planned eco-tourism destination, Thenmala offers lush forests, nature trails, suspension bridges and adventure activities. The rains make its landscapes greener and more photogenic, making it perfect for families and nature enthusiasts.

Approximate Budget: Rs 5,500–Rs 8,500 for a 2-day trip.

Before planning your monsoon holiday, check local weather forecasts and avoid travelling during heavy rainfall alerts. Carry waterproof clothing, anti-slip footwear and protective covers for electronic devices. Booking accommodation in advance can also help you secure better prices, especially on weekends. If you're searching for a refreshing getaway filled with misty mountains, forest trails and fewer tourists, these offbeat South Indian destinations offer unforgettable experiences without stretching your budget. Whether you're a solo traveller, a couple or a family, the monsoon is the perfect time to discover a quieter side of South India.