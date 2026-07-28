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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | 5 Offbeat Places In South India To Visit During Monsoon

Budget Traveller | 5 Offbeat Places In South India To Visit During Monsoon

Budget Traveller | Discover five places in South India that come alive during the monsoon. From Agumbe to Gavi, enjoy misty landscapes, less crowds and budget-friendly escapes for a refreshing trip.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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  • Yercaud, Araku, Thenmala feature hills, coffee, and nature adventures.

When the monsoon arrives, South India transforms into a lush paradise of mist-covered hills, cascading waterfalls and emerald forests. While destinations like Munnar and Coorg attract huge crowds, several lesser-known gems offer equally breathtaking experiences without the rush. If you're looking for a peaceful monsoon escape, these five offbeat destinations deserve a place on your travel bucket list.

Hidden Monsoon Escapes Worth Exploring

1. Agumbe, Karnataka

Often called the "Cherrapunji of South India", Agumbe is famous for its dense rainforests, spectacular sunsets and numerous waterfalls. The village is also home to the King Cobra Research Centre, making it a fascinating destination for nature lovers.

Approximate Budget: Rs 6,000-Rs 9,000 for a 2-day trip.

2. Gavi, Kerala

Nestled inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve, Gavi is a haven for eco-tourism. Monsoon enhances its forests, lakes and wildlife, offering opportunities for trekking, birdwatching and bamboo rafting.

Approximate Budget: Rs 7,000-Rs 10,000 for a 2-day trip.

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Scenic Destinations Away From The Crowds

3. Yercaud, Tamil Nadu

Unlike its more popular neighbour Ooty, Yercaud remains relatively peaceful even during peak travel seasons. Surrounded by coffee plantations and misty viewpoints, it is ideal for travellers seeking a quiet hill station experience.

Approximate Budget: Rs 5,000–Rs 8,000 for a weekend getaway.

4. Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

Known for its coffee estates, waterfalls and tribal culture, Araku Valley becomes even more picturesque during the rains. The scenic train journey to the valley is considered one of the highlights of the trip.

Approximate Budget: Rs 6,500–Rs 10,000 for a 2 to 3-day holiday.

ALSO READ | ABP Live Budget Traveller | Dreaming Of Visiting Jibhi? Here’s How To Travel Under Rs 10,000

Budget-Friendly Monsoon Travel Tips

5. Thenmala, Kerala

India's first planned eco-tourism destination, Thenmala offers lush forests, nature trails, suspension bridges and adventure activities. The rains make its landscapes greener and more photogenic, making it perfect for families and nature enthusiasts.

Approximate Budget: Rs 5,500–Rs 8,500 for a 2-day trip.

Before planning your monsoon holiday, check local weather forecasts and avoid travelling during heavy rainfall alerts. Carry waterproof clothing, anti-slip footwear and protective covers for electronic devices. Booking accommodation in advance can also help you secure better prices, especially on weekends. If you're searching for a refreshing getaway filled with misty mountains, forest trails and fewer tourists, these offbeat South Indian destinations offer unforgettable experiences without stretching your budget. Whether you're a solo traveller, a couple or a family, the monsoon is the perfect time to discover a quieter side of South India.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should travelers consider before planning a monsoon trip to these locations?

Travelers should check local weather forecasts and avoid heavy rainfall alerts. It is also advisable to carry waterproof clothing, anti-slip footwear, and protective covers for electronics.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Live Budget Traveller South India Monsoon Travel Offbeat Places In South India Monsoon Destinations India
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