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English NewsLifestyleTravelBudget Traveller | 8 Best Monsoon Weekend Getaway Destinations From Hyderabad Under Rs 10,000

Budget Traveller | 8 Best Monsoon Weekend Getaway Destinations From Hyderabad Under Rs 10,000

Planning a rainy-season escape from Hyderabad? Explore the best monsoon destinations with waterfalls, misty hills, lush forests, and scenic weekend retreats for nature lovers, couples, and families.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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  • Hill stations, spiritual sites offer serene, lush monsoon experiences.

As the monsoon showers arrive, the landscapes around Hyderabad undergo a stunning transformation. Hills turn emerald green, waterfalls gush with fresh rainwater, forests come alive, and the cool weather makes road trips far more enjoyable. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, a family holiday, or a quick weekend escape with friends, there are plenty of destinations within driving distance that look their absolute best during the rainy season. From serene hill stations and majestic waterfalls to spiritual retreats and lush valleys, here are some of the best monsoon getaways from Hyderabad to add to your 2026 travel bucket list.

Waterfalls And Nature Escapes

1. Ananthagiri Hills (80 km | 2-3 hours)

One of the closest weekend escapes from Hyderabad, Ananthagiri Hills is known for mist-covered forests, scenic trekking trails, and pleasant weather during the monsoon. Don't miss the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple and sunrise viewpoints.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs1,500–Rs3,000 per person (day trip)

2. Bogatha Waterfalls (330 km | 6-7 hours)

Often called the "Niagara of Telangana," Bogatha Waterfalls is at its most spectacular during the rains. Dense forests, roaring waterfalls, and peaceful surroundings make it a paradise for photographers and nature lovers.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs3,500–Rs6,000 per person (overnight trip)

3. Mallela Theertham (185 km | 4-5 hours)

Hidden inside the Nallamala Forest, this waterfall rewards visitors with breathtaking views after descending a flight of steps. It can easily be combined with a visit to nearby Srisailam.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs2,500–Rs4,500 per person

4. Kuntala Waterfall (280 km | 5-6 hours)

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The tallest waterfall in Telangana becomes incredibly powerful during the monsoon. Surrounded by thick forests and rocky terrain, it's ideal for photography and nature enthusiasts.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs2,500–Rs5,000 per person

Hill Stations And Scenic Retreats

5. Horsley Hills (540 km | 9-10 hours)

This peaceful hill station in Andhra Pradesh offers cool temperatures, misty viewpoints, zip-lining, and tranquil surroundings. The rainy season enhances its natural beauty even further.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs5,000–Rs9,000 per person (2-day trip)

6. Araku Valley (700 km | Overnight train/12-13 hours by road)

Araku Valley is among South India's most beautiful monsoon destinations. Visitors can explore coffee plantations, tribal culture, waterfalls, caves, and breathtaking viewpoints. The scenic train journey is an attraction in itself.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs6,000–Rs10,000 per person (2-3 days)

Spiritual And Heritage Getaways

7. Nagarjuna Sagar (165 km | 3-4 hours)

Monsoon transforms Nagarjuna Sagar into a spectacular sight as the Krishna River fills the reservoir. Visitors can explore the Nagarjunakonda Museum, enjoy panoramic viewpoints, and experience the scenic beauty of the dam.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs2,000–Rs4,000 per person

ALSO READ | ABP Live Budget Traveller | 5 Epic Road Trips From Delhi To Take Before You Turn 30

8. Srisailam (215 km | 4-5 hours)

Blending spirituality with natural beauty, Srisailam becomes especially picturesque during the rains. Visit the revered Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple, explore Pathala Ganga, Akkamahadevi Caves, and enjoy the lush greenery of the Nallamala Forest.

Estimated Trip Budget: Rs3,000–Rs6,000 per person

The monsoon is undoubtedly one of the best seasons to explore destinations around Hyderabad. With overflowing waterfalls, mist-covered hills, scenic drives, and pleasant weather, these weekend getaways promise memorable experiences for couples, families, solo travellers, and adventure seekers alike. Before travelling, check local weather updates, road conditions, and avoid entering restricted waterfall zones during periods of heavy rainfall.

Frequently Asked Questions

What precautions should be taken for monsoon travel from Hyderabad?

Travelers should check local weather updates and road conditions. It's also advised to avoid entering restricted waterfall zones during periods of heavy rainfall.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Getaways From Hyderabad 2026 Best Places To Visit Near Hyderabad Hyderabad Weekend Trips
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