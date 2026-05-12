Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Second Jyeshtha Tuesday, May 12, 2026, marks Bada Mangal and Telugu Hanuman Jayanti.

This rare alignment amplifies spiritual benefits for Lord Hanuman worship.

Auspicious yogas like Mangal Aditya and Ruchak Rajyog form.

Devotees can perform specific pujas, offer Prasad, and perform charitable acts.

Jyeshtha month Tuesdays are considered highly significant for the worship of Lord Hanuman. However, the second Jyeshtha Tuesday, falling today on May 12, 2026, is set to hold special spiritual importance in many ways. A rare and auspicious coincidence linked to Hanuman worship will occur on this day.

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Bada Mangal And Telugu Hanuman Jayanti Falls On Same Day

Today, the second Bada Mangal of the Jyeshtha month will be observed, and on the same day, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti will also be celebrated. Spiritually, this rare alignment is considered extremely beneficial for Hanuman worship.

Worshipping Lord Hanuman during the coincidence of Bada Mangal and Hanuman Jayanti on the same date can multiply the spiritual benefits of prayers and rituals.

Astrologically too, the day is believed to be highly auspicious due to the formation of several powerful yogas, including Mangal Aditya Yog, Ruchak Rajyog, and Gajkesari Yog.

Why Is Hanuman Jayanti Being Celebrated Again After April?

Hanuman Jayanti was recently celebrated on April 2, 2026, on the occasion of Chaitra Purnima. This may raise questions among devotees about why Hanuman Jayanti is being observed again after just around 40 days.

It is important to note that this is Telugu Hanuman Jayanti, which is mainly celebrated in the southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the Dashami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha.

Auspicious Yogas Forming On May 12

Mangal Aditya Yog will be formed due to the conjunction of the Sun and Mars.

The strong placement of Mars in Aries will create the effect of Ruchak Rajyog.

The influence of both Dashami and Ekadashi Tithi will remain on May 12.

Rituals And Remedies To Perform

Both Bada Mangal, also known as Budhwa Mangal, and Telugu Hanuman Jayanti are dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The special coincidence of these two festivals on May 12 is considered highly sacred from a religious perspective.

Devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Hanuman are advised to wake up early, take a holy bath, and perform puja rituals with devotion. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand is believed to be especially beneficial on this day.

Offering jaggery and roasted gram, besan laddoos, red clothes, and sindoor to Lord Hanuman is also considered auspicious. Feeding the needy and offering jaggery and gram to monkeys are regarded as acts of virtue and devotion.

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