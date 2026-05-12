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HomeReligionSecond Bada Mangal 2026 To Coincide With Telugu Hanuman Jayanti: Check Puja Timings, Rituals And More

Second Bada Mangal 2026 To Coincide With Telugu Hanuman Jayanti: Check Puja Timings, Rituals And More

A rare spiritual coincidence linked to Lord Hanuman worship is creating excitement among devotees as several powerful yogas are set to enhance the day’s significance.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 12 May 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Second Jyeshtha Tuesday, May 12, 2026, marks Bada Mangal and Telugu Hanuman Jayanti.
  • This rare alignment amplifies spiritual benefits for Lord Hanuman worship.
  • Auspicious yogas like Mangal Aditya and Ruchak Rajyog form.
  • Devotees can perform specific pujas, offer Prasad, and perform charitable acts.

Jyeshtha month Tuesdays are considered highly significant for the worship of Lord Hanuman. However, the second Jyeshtha Tuesday, falling today on May 12, 2026, is set to hold special spiritual importance in many ways. A rare and auspicious coincidence linked to Hanuman worship will occur on this day.

ALSO READ: Guru Purnima 2026: Check Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And All About This Sacred Day

Bada Mangal And Telugu Hanuman Jayanti Falls On Same Day

Today, the second Bada Mangal of the Jyeshtha month will be observed, and on the same day, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti will also be celebrated. Spiritually, this rare alignment is considered extremely beneficial for Hanuman worship.

Worshipping Lord Hanuman during the coincidence of Bada Mangal and Hanuman Jayanti on the same date can multiply the spiritual benefits of prayers and rituals.

Astrologically too, the day is believed to be highly auspicious due to the formation of several powerful yogas, including Mangal Aditya Yog, Ruchak Rajyog, and Gajkesari Yog.

Why Is Hanuman Jayanti Being Celebrated Again After April?

Hanuman Jayanti was recently celebrated on April 2, 2026, on the occasion of Chaitra Purnima. This may raise questions among devotees about why Hanuman Jayanti is being observed again after just around 40 days.

It is important to note that this is Telugu Hanuman Jayanti, which is mainly celebrated in the southern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the Dashami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha.

Auspicious Yogas Forming On May 12

  • Mangal Aditya Yog will be formed due to the conjunction of the Sun and Mars.
  • The strong placement of Mars in Aries will create the effect of Ruchak Rajyog.
  • The influence of both Dashami and Ekadashi Tithi will remain on May 12.

Rituals And Remedies To Perform

Both Bada Mangal, also known as Budhwa Mangal, and Telugu Hanuman Jayanti are dedicated to Lord Hanuman. The special coincidence of these two festivals on May 12 is considered highly sacred from a religious perspective.

Devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Hanuman are advised to wake up early, take a holy bath, and perform puja rituals with devotion. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand is believed to be especially beneficial on this day.

Offering jaggery and roasted gram, besan laddoos, red clothes, and sindoor to Lord Hanuman is also considered auspicious. Feeding the needy and offering jaggery and gram to monkeys are regarded as acts of virtue and devotion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jyeshtha month's second Tuesday significant for Hanuman worship?

The second Jyeshtha Tuesday in 2026, May 12th, is spiritually important due to a rare alignment of Bada Mangal and Telugu Hanuman Jayanti.

What is Telugu Hanuman Jayanti?

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the Dashami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha.

What auspicious yogas are forming on May 12, 2026?

The day will see the formation of powerful yogas like Mangal Aditya Yog, Ruchak Rajyog, and Gajkesari Yog, making it highly auspicious.

What rituals can devotees perform on this special day?

Devotees can perform puja, recite Hanuman Chalisa and Sundarkand, and offer items like jaggery, gram, and sindoor to Lord Hanuman.

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 12 May 2026 07:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bada Mangal Puja Rituals Bada Mangal 2026 Telugu Hanuman Jayanti Second Bada Mangal
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