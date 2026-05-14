Planning A Thailand Trip? Visa-Free Stay Halved For 93 Countries; India Impact Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thailand plans to shorten visa-free stays to 30 days.

This aims to curb illegal foreign-run businesses.

Review also targets investment, student, and nomad visas.

Government balances tourism revenue with domestic pressure.

Thailand is preparing to tighten its visa policies by cutting the visa-free stay period for tourists from dozens of countries, as authorities intensify efforts to tackle illegal foreign-run businesses and criminal activity linked to expatriate networks. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaeow announced that a proposal would soon be placed before the cabinet seeking approval to reduce visa-free stays from 60 days to 30 days for travelers from 93 countries.

The proposed move marks one of the most significant reviews of Thailand’s tourism and immigration framework in recent years.

Thailand Reviews Liberal Visa Regime

Beyond reducing visa-free stay durations, the Thai government is also reviewing broader immigration categories, including investment visas, long-term residency permits, student visas, and digital nomad schemes.

Officials say the review comes amid growing concerns that some foreign nationals have been exploiting loopholes in Thai business laws by registering companies under local nominees to bypass restrictions on foreign ownership.

Authorities have increasingly scrutinized expatriate communities, particularly businesses allegedly operated by Russians, Chinese nationals, and other foreign groups in major tourist hotspots.

The government’s tougher approach reflects mounting complaints from local residents and business owners who argue that unauthorized foreign enterprises are affecting livelihoods and driving up living costs in tourist-heavy regions.

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Tourism Boom Creates Economic Pressure

Thailand’s economy remains deeply dependent on tourism revenue. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the country attracted close to 40 million visitors in 2019, making it one of the world’s most visited destinations.

Visitor numbers have rebounded strongly in recent years, aided partly by relocations linked to global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the war in Gaza. However, the sharp increase in long-term foreign residents has also generated friction in destinations popular with expatriates and digital nomads.

Anutin Charnvirakul stressed that the government does not intend to end visa-free travel altogether, acknowledging the critical role tourism plays in supporting the Thai economy.



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Authorities Intensify Crackdown On Illegal Operations

The government has stepped up enforcement operations against businesses suspected of violating foreign ownership laws. Prime Minister Anutin is expected to visit Koh Phangan, a major tourist destination known for its Full Moon Party and nightlife, to oversee action against illegally operated establishments.

During an earlier visit to Phuket, he warned that authorities would not tolerate foreign “thugs” intimidating locals or operating unlawfully on public beaches.

Security concerns intensified after police in Pattaya arrested a Chinese national earlier this month who was allegedly found possessing military-grade weapons, including explosives, assault rifles, grenades, and landmines. Authorities said the suspect could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Police have also targeted foreign-owned tourism businesses in Phuket. In one recent operation, 33 foreign nationals, including Russian and Chinese citizens, were arrested over alleged violations of Thailand’s foreign business laws following complaints regarding unauthorized beach establishments.

Thailand’s Visa Policy Shift: India Impact

While Thailand is preparing to shorten the visa-free stay period for tourists from 93 countries, officials have clarified that the new rules do not apply to India. Thailand’s e-Visa system officially was launched in India on 1 January 2025 at 10:00 hrs (UTC+7).



Indian nationals will be able to apply directly through the official portal: https://thaievisa.go.th/. This means that Indian tourists will continue to enjoy access to Thailand under the upcoming e-Visa framework, unaffected by the proposed reduction in visa-free stays for other countries.authorities crack down on illegal foreign-run businesses and crime.