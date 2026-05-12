Pitru Paksha will begin on September 26 this year and continue till Sarva Pitru Amavasya on October 10. The fortnight starting from Bhadrapada Purnima to Ashwin Amavasya is also known as the period of 16 Shradhs. It is believed that during this time, ancestors visit Earth to bless their descendants and accept offerings made through tarpan and pind daan with devotion.

According to Hindu beliefs, performing Shradh and tarpan during Pitru Paksha brings peace to the souls of ancestors and protects the family from hardships. Devotees believe that the blessings of forefathers help family members overcome obstacles and maintain prosperity.

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Importance Of Pitru Paksha

According to the Markandeya Purana:

"Ayuh Prajam Dhanam Vidyam Swargam Moksham Sukhani Cha, Prayachchhanti Tatha Rajyam Pitarah Shraddha Tarpitah."

This means that ancestors, when satisfied through Shradh rituals, bless devotees with wealth, knowledge, happiness, children, long life and even salvation. Scriptures also mention that Shradh rituals help a person repay the debt owed to ancestors, known as Pitru Rin.

Pitru Paksha 2026 Shradh Dates

September 26, 2026, Saturday: Purnima Shradh

September 27, 2026, Sunday: Pratipada Shradh

September 28, 2026, Monday: Dwitiya Shradh

September 29, 2026, Tuesday: Tritiya Shradh and Maha Bharani Shradh

September 30, 2026, Wednesday: Chaturthi Shradh and Panchami Shradh

October 1, 2026, Thursday: Shashthi Shradh

October 2, 2026, Friday: Saptami Shradh

October 3, 2026, Saturday: Ashtami Shradh

October 4, 2026, Sunday: Navami Shradh

October 5, 2026, Monday: Dashami Shradh

October 6, 2026, Tuesday: Ekadashi Shradh

October 7, 2026, Wednesday: Dwadashi Shradh and Magha Shradh

October 8, 2026, Thursday: Trayodashi Shradh

October 9, 2026, Friday: Chaturdashi Shradh

October 10, 2026, Saturday: Sarva Pitru Amavasya Shradh

Most Important Day Of Shradh Paksha

People usually perform Shradh on the lunar date associated with the death anniversary of their ancestors. However, if the exact date is not known, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is considered the most important day for tarpan and pind daan during Pitru Paksha. It is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya and holds special significance in the Shradh period.

Activities Avoided During Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha is considered a time of remembrance, simplicity and devotion towards ancestors. Therefore, people avoid auspicious and celebratory activities during this period. According to beliefs, purchasing new clothes, jewellery, vehicles and luxury items should be avoided.

Mangalik and auspicious ceremonies such as marriage, housewarming, mundan, upanayan sanskar and bhoomi pujan are also generally not performed during Pitru Paksha.

Things To Avoid On Shradh Day

Shradh rituals should not be performed during evening or night hours.

Donations and rituals offered during Kutap Kaal, considered between 11:36 am and 12:24 pm, are believed to bring everlasting benefits.

Consuming paan, applying oil massage, engaging in physical relations and eating food before rituals are considered prohibited on the Shradh day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]