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HomeReligionPitru Paksha To Begin On September 2026: Check Shradh Dates, Significance, And All About This Sacred Period

Pitru Paksha To Begin On September 2026: Check Shradh Dates, Significance, And All About This Sacred Period

Pitru Paksha 2026 will begin on September 26 and end on October 10 with Sarva Pitru Amavasya. Check Shradh dates, Mahalaya Amavasya significance, rituals and traditions.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 12 May 2026 03:57 PM (IST)

Pitru Paksha will begin on September 26 this year and continue till Sarva Pitru Amavasya on October 10. The fortnight starting from Bhadrapada Purnima to Ashwin Amavasya is also known as the period of 16 Shradhs. It is believed that during this time, ancestors visit Earth to bless their descendants and accept offerings made through tarpan and pind daan with devotion.

According to Hindu beliefs, performing Shradh and tarpan during Pitru Paksha brings peace to the souls of ancestors and protects the family from hardships. Devotees believe that the blessings of forefathers help family members overcome obstacles and maintain prosperity.

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Importance Of Pitru Paksha

According to the Markandeya Purana:

"Ayuh Prajam Dhanam Vidyam Swargam Moksham Sukhani Cha, Prayachchhanti Tatha Rajyam Pitarah Shraddha Tarpitah."

This means that ancestors, when satisfied through Shradh rituals, bless devotees with wealth, knowledge, happiness, children, long life and even salvation. Scriptures also mention that Shradh rituals help a person repay the debt owed to ancestors, known as Pitru Rin.

Pitru Paksha 2026 Shradh Dates

  • September 26, 2026, Saturday: Purnima Shradh
  • September 27, 2026, Sunday: Pratipada Shradh
  • September 28, 2026, Monday: Dwitiya Shradh
  • September 29, 2026, Tuesday: Tritiya Shradh and Maha Bharani Shradh
  • September 30, 2026, Wednesday: Chaturthi Shradh and Panchami Shradh
  • October 1, 2026, Thursday: Shashthi Shradh
  • October 2, 2026, Friday: Saptami Shradh
  • October 3, 2026, Saturday: Ashtami Shradh
  • October 4, 2026, Sunday: Navami Shradh
  • October 5, 2026, Monday: Dashami Shradh
  • October 6, 2026, Tuesday: Ekadashi Shradh
  • October 7, 2026, Wednesday: Dwadashi Shradh and Magha Shradh
  • October 8, 2026, Thursday: Trayodashi Shradh
  • October 9, 2026, Friday: Chaturdashi Shradh
  • October 10, 2026, Saturday: Sarva Pitru Amavasya Shradh

Most Important Day Of Shradh Paksha

People usually perform Shradh on the lunar date associated with the death anniversary of their ancestors. However, if the exact date is not known, Sarva Pitru Amavasya is considered the most important day for tarpan and pind daan during Pitru Paksha. It is also known as Mahalaya Amavasya and holds special significance in the Shradh period.

Activities Avoided During Pitru Paksha

Pitru Paksha is considered a time of remembrance, simplicity and devotion towards ancestors. Therefore, people avoid auspicious and celebratory activities during this period. According to beliefs, purchasing new clothes, jewellery, vehicles and luxury items should be avoided.

Mangalik and auspicious ceremonies such as marriage, housewarming, mundan, upanayan sanskar and bhoomi pujan are also generally not performed during Pitru Paksha.

Things To Avoid On Shradh Day

  • Shradh rituals should not be performed during evening or night hours.
  • Donations and rituals offered during Kutap Kaal, considered between 11:36 am and 12:24 pm, are believed to bring everlasting benefits.
  • Consuming paan, applying oil massage, engaging in physical relations and eating food before rituals are considered prohibited on the Shradh day.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

Before You Go

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Pitru Paksha Date Pitru Paksha 2026 Shradh Dates 2026 Pitru Paksha Significance Shradh Paksha
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