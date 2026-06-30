Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjeev Kapoor praised MasterChef Australia's professionalism and efficiency.

Contestants' dedication and curiosity for Indian cuisine impressed Kapoor.

His appearance highlights Indian cuisine's growing global recognition.

Entering the MasterChef Australia kitchen was nonetheless an unforgettable experience for a chef who has spent more than thirty years influencing India's culinary scene. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who recently served as a guest judge on the highly regarded show, claims that the production's professionalism, discipline, and enthusiasm were more impressive than the food.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV Food, Kapoor disclosed that visiting Australia for a single episode was a first for him professionally. "I had never travelled such a big distance for a single episode, and it was a fun experience," he remarked, characterising the chance as thrilling and fulfilling.

Professionalism That Left A Lasting Impression

The manner in which the show was put together behind the scenes really impressed Kapoor. Reflecting on the production process, he said, "At MasterChef Australia, everyone is very professional in the way they manage everything."

"They would begin at 'this time' and conclude at 'that time', which does not happen in our country," he continued, praising the team's effectiveness stated in the NDTV Food report. Since its inception in 2009, the program has established a reputation for fusing teamwork, mentoring and high culinary standards, making it one of the most popular cooking competition formats worldwide.

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Contestants Passion Stood Out

Beyond the professionalism of the event, Kapoor claimed that the candidates' dedication to study made a deep impact. In his interview with NDTV Food, he commended the show for finding a unique balance between warmth and competition and said they were completely committed to every assignment.

He further added that MasterChef Australia has successfully "cracked the code" by continuing to be both fiercely competitive and really entertaining to watch. Kapoor also appreciated the contestants' curiosity about Indian cuisine. They showed a genuine interest in learning about the customs and culture that influence Indian cooking by wanting to comprehend the meaning behind ingredients, methods, and flavour combinations rather than just following instructions.

Indian Cuisine On A Global Stage

Kapoor's appearance comes at a time when Indian cuisine is enjoying unprecedented international recognition. In order to promote the nation's remarkable culinary diversity, chefs and restaurants in Australia, Europe and North America are increasingly showcasing regional Indian dishes and indigenous ingredients.

Sanjeev Kapoor is one of the most important chefs in India and has contributed significantly to that development. Through Khana Khazana, bestselling cookbooks, restaurants and culinary education, he has introduced millions to Indian cooking while promoting regional traditions and home-style recipes. In recognition of his contributions to Indian cuisine, he received the Padma Shri in 2017.

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For Kapoor, competing on MasterChef Australia was much more than just passing a challenge. It was a chance to see how a new generation of international chefs who appreciate authenticity, curiosity and workmanship are embracing Indian cuisine.