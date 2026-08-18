Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Significance And Why Ramcharitmanas Was Written In Awadhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hanuman Chalisa and wife's words spurred his devotion.

The birth anniversary of Swami Tulsidas, who spread the name of Ram to the masses, is celebrated on the seventh day of the bright fortnight of the month of Sawan . This year, Tulsidas Jayanti falls on August 19, 2026. Even today, Tulsidas is considered the most influential poet of the Ram Bhakti movement and one of the greatest poets of Hindi literature. On the birth anniversary of Tulsidas ji, the author of Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa, we are telling some things related to him which many people are unaware of.

Why Did Tulsidas Write Ramcharitmanas?

Goswami Tulsidas wrote the Ramcharitmanas not just to narrate the story of Lord Shri Ram, but also to spread the message of religion, culture, and ideal values ​​to the common people. In the 16th century, most religious texts were in Sanskrit, which the common people could not understand. At such a time, Tulsidas resolved to make the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram accessible to the masses by writing in the Awadhi language. This is why the Ramcharitmanas is among the most widely read and listened to texts in India.

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The Reason Behind Writing Hanuman Chalisa

Tulsidas believed that the easiest way to reach Lord Rama was through devotion to Hanuman. Therefore, he wrote the Hanuman Chalisa. The verses of the Chalisa itself clearly indicate that Tulsidas considered Hanuman to be the medium to reach Lord Rama.

'Through devotion to you one obtains Sri Rama'

'Do not pay attention to other gods, Hanuman will do all the happiness.

After The Separation From His Wife, The Spirit Of Devotion Towards Lord Rama Was Awakened.

According to a biography based on the life of Tulsidas, Tulsidas's wife Ratnavali once went to her parents' home. Tulsidas crossed the river in torrential rain to meet her. This angered her and she said, "My body is made of bones and skin, and I have such love for it. If it were not for Lord Rama, I would be free from the fear of birth and death." Meaning, if you have so much love for this mortal body of mine made of bones and skin, if you had the same love for Lord Rama, you would have been free from the fear of birth and death. Hearing these words from his wife transformed Tulsidas's life. It is said that this incident awakened such a deep sense of devotion to the name of Lord Rama that he renounced the temptations of family life and devoted himself completely to the worship of Lord Rama. It is said that after this incident, Tulsidas abandoned his family life and embraced the path of complete devotion to Lord Rama.

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(FAQ)

Q 1. Why is Tulsidas ji called the greatest saint of the Ram Bhakti movement?

Answer: Tulsidas Ji brought the ideals of Lord Shri Ram to the masses in the vernacular. His works, Ramcharitmanas , Hanuman Chalisa , Vinay Patrika , and Dohavali , gave a new direction to the Ram Bhakti movement in North India. For this reason, he is considered the most influential saint-poet of the Ram Bhakti tradition.

FAQ 2. What are the most famous works of Tulsidas ji?

Answer: Goswami Tulsidas's major works include the Ramcharitmanas , Hanuman Chalisa , Vinay Patrika , Kavitavali , Geetavali , Dohavali , Janaki Mangal , and Parvati Mangal . Of these, the Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa are the most popular.

FAQ 3. Did Tulsidas ji have a vision of Lord Shri Ram?

Answer: According to religious beliefs and saintly traditions, Tulsidas had a vision of Lord Rama through the grace of Lord Hanuman. However, independent historical evidence for this event is lacking. Its mention is primarily found in devotional literature and traditional biographies.

FAQ 4. In which language did Tulsidas ji compose Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa?

Answer: Tulsidas composed the Ramcharitmanas and Hanuman Chalisa primarily in the Awadhi language. His aim was to make religious knowledge available in the common language, not limited to Sanskrit, so that people from all walks of life could connect with the devotion of Lord Rama and Hanuman.